Undertale Is Getting An Official Vinyl Soundtrack Set

Black Screen Records revealed a very colorful vinyl soundtrack this week as we're getting an official release for Undertale. The game has earned one hell of a cult following over the years, and one of the unsung heroes to the game is the beautiful soundtrack that both feels like a throwback to SNES titles while also feeling very modern in the way it was composed for the game. People have probably listened to it for hours as they live the story, and now you can listen to it for hours more without getting your tiny heart beat up all around a small box with this brand new vinyl collection coming out to celebrate the game's fifth anniversary. Here are some details from Black Screen about the 109 track collection.

This massive 5-LP box set is the perfect way to hear the complete Undertale soundtrack all over again, from "1. Once Upon A Time" all the way to… "109. Dog Dating." Filled with beautiful new illustrations by Kaori Takizawa. Liner notes by Toby Fox, Alex Rosetti, Kaori Takizawa, and Go Ichinose (Game Freak). Includes a bonus holographic sticker, along with a limited edition Undertale 5th Anniversary sticker.

This looks like a beautiful collection that was done with care, and it's super cool to see that they're going all out to make it the complete collection with five records. The album is being sold for €78, which is about $93. Pretty well priced all things considered as how albums like this usually go above $100. You can pre-order the album starting today as it will ship sometime in April 2021. It's kind of a drag that there's a long waiting period as you're basically holding onto an order for seven months, but maybe they'll get it finished earlier?