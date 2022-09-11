Undetected Will Release In Late-September For PC

Indie publisher Digerati along with developer Antonio Freyre announced that Undetected is set for a PC release at the end of the month. In what will give you some serious throwback vibes to the original Metal Gear, you will be taking on the role of Tenoch Kaan, an expert in non-lethal infiltration who also happens to be an agent for a revolutionary group called Los Desplazados. You'll have to use all of your stealth skills to sneak past guards and avoid detection to accomplish your missions and get out alive. And yes, this game will punish you if you think you can just run around and do whatever you feel like, as sneaking around will be key to victory. However, you'll have a few tools as your disposal with a cybernetic eye enhancement that allows you to survey your surroundings, along with a number of non-lethal traps and weapons to help you out. Enjoy the trailer below as the game will drop onto PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store on September 30th, with a console version coming in 2023.

Yucatan, Mexico – June 07, 2063. A cell of the revolutionary group 'Los Desplazados', including their leader Gloria, has gone missing while on operations around the site of the Chicxulub Perpetual Energy Station. Tenoch Kaan, a Desplazados rebel and reformed agent of the shadowy CIMACORP group, is deployed to find Gloria and her team. Fitted with the latest in biotechnological enhancements, Kaan's mission is to find the missing Desplazados without alerting CIMACORP to his presence. Stay hidden: Avoid detection by hiding in the shadows and staying out of sight. Turn off lights and create dark areas to sneak through. Be careful not to leave footprints.

Avoid detection by hiding in the shadows and staying out of sight. Turn off lights and create dark areas to sneak through. Be careful not to leave footprints. Use sound wisely: Every footstep, surface, weapon and item can make a noise that will attract enemy attention. Stay as silent as possible, or use sound tactically to gain an advantage.

Every footstep, surface, weapon and item can make a noise that will attract enemy attention. Stay as silent as possible, or use sound tactically to gain an advantage. Scout mode: Slow the action and assess the lay out of an area with an augmented top-down view of your surroundings. Observe enemy positions and plan your next move.

Slow the action and assess the lay out of an area with an augmented top-down view of your surroundings. Observe enemy positions and plan your next move. Non-lethal action: Deadly force is not permitted. Instead, use stealth to avoid enemies, or melee attacks and an array of weapons to incapacitate and immobilize them.

Deadly force is not permitted. Instead, use stealth to avoid enemies, or melee attacks and an array of weapons to incapacitate and immobilize them. Tactical tools: Use a variety of non-lethal bullets and explosives. Includes rubber bullets that can be fired at light switches, and a slime explosive used to mute the sound of footsteps.

Use a variety of non-lethal bullets and explosives. Includes rubber bullets that can be fired at light switches, and a slime explosive used to mute the sound of footsteps. Rescue captives: Find Desplazados members captured by CIMACORP to increase your max health, max batteries (used for armor and to restore health), and to gain key cards (used to access more areas).

Find Desplazados members captured by CIMACORP to increase your max health, max batteries (used for armor and to restore health), and to gain key cards (used to access more areas). Difficulty modes: Choose from four scaling levels of challenge. From a forgiving and relaxed stealth experience, all the way to 'Mexican Extreme', which wipes your save if an alert is triggered!