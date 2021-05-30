Unforgivable Truth Part 1 Details For Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

It looks like Harry Potter: Wizards Unite's June 2021 events will begin in May. On May 31st, Niantic will launch the Unforgivable Truth Brilliant Event Part 1 in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, kicking off the event that is expected to reveal who the mole in the Ministry of Magic is and what they're planning.

Niantic announced the details of the first part of this two-part Brilliant Event over at the official Harry Potter: Wizards Unite forum:

Harry and Hermione work together to create a surge based around the events of their first year at Hogwarts. Will their experiment to use the Calamity to restore Ron's memories prove successful? Return Brilliant Foundables from the Brilliant Hogwarts Corridor during Part 1 of the The Unforgivable Truth Brilliant Event, starting May 31 at 11 a.m. PT. The Brilliant Foundables featured during this event can be found in the following locations: Harry's Troll Bogeys-Covered Wand – Wizarding Challenges Chocolate Frog – Tasks Quarreling Professors Snape and Quirrell – Brilliant Portkey Brilliant Mountain Troll – Encounter Brilliant Dragon Egg – Encounter The Portkeys for this event will be 1.5km. As a reminder, Part 1 Portkeys will give you Part 1 rewards anytime you open them, even if you wait to open them during Part 2. Keep an eye out for Bonus Assignments that will be available in game after the main tasks have been completed!

This Harry Potter: Wizards Unite event will include a Special Assignment as well as a Bonus Assignment that unlocks when the former is completed. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool, as we will debut an article breaking down the event's tasks and rewards so that wizards and witches can prepare themselves for what's to come.

June 2021 is set to be a packed month for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, and this is just the beginning of it. It is expected that full details for the second-annual Anniversary Event, which will take place this June, will be announced soon.