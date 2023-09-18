Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Novarama, United 1944

United 1944 Announces New Beta Weekend With New Content

Novarama has confirmed a new Beta Weekend will be happening for United 1944 at the end of September with new content to try out.

Indie game developer and publisher Novarama has announced a brand new Beta Weekend will launch for United 1944 at the end of the month. The game has been improved since the last time the devs took everyone in for a weekend and let them run havoc in the not-so-historically-accurate multiplayer first-person shooter. We have a rundown of everything you'll be able to try as the Beta will run on Steam from September 29 until October 1, 2023.

"Two game modes will be part of the United 1944 playtest weekend, where teamwork is the key to dominating urban warfare. Players will be scavenging for resources, fortifying bases, defending outposts, crafting their gear, and fighting the enemy in an immersive take on WWII battles that aims to be realistic yet rooted in fun gameplay. Squad up in 16v16 domination matches in the WW2 theaters of a new map set in France, where heavy fighting between the Allies and the Axis took the spotlight after D-Day, and a revamped and improved North Africa map, with better team balancing and new landmarks."

"It's not all about team versus team, however, as a new survivor mode makes its debut and takes the scavenging and open construction approach to a whole new level of tension. It's a dog-eat-dog world: everyone is an enemy, and your only means of staying alive is what you can find around you. Look for resources, explore the city, and set up improvised bases anywhere as you fight for survival. Build, raid, kill, steal, scavenge, and destroy as you need for survival. Play for as long as you want, do your best to stay standing, and extract as much loot as you're capable of. Will you become a survivor of World War 2… or will your bones be buried forever in this city?"

"Also new to this beta are an updated day-night cycle with better visibility in the dark, improved movement, quality of life additions, and the Bren & Type 99 weapons, introducing with them the Light Machine Guns family to the game. These will give anyone an edge when trying to reduce enemy fortifications down to rubble and penetrate their defenses. The upcoming closed beta, which will run uninterrupted for almost three full days from Friday, September 29 at 6 AM PT to Sunday, October 1 at midnight PT, will have servers in Europe, North America, and Asia to ensure that all players in those regions get a smooth experience in the battle trenches. To request access to the beta, players can click the 'Request access' button on the United 1944 Steam page starting now and join the official Discord server for developer updates, feedback, and technical support. Please note that while this upcoming beta will have a larger capacity for a bigger and better playtest, submitting a request DOES NOT guarantee that you'll have access, so we encourage you to enlist now! Players who participated in the previous beta of United 1944 don't need to request access again, as they can download the game directly and load up straight into battle when the beta goes live!"

