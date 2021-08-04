TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Dialga Pokémon Cards Part 2

In honor of the current Dialga raids in Pokémon GO, let's take another look back at some of the most iconic Dialga cards from the Pokémon TCG including both vintage and modern. We'd love to hear from you, so chime in with your top Dialga picks in the comments below. Also, don't miss our first selection of the best Dialga cards right here.

Dialga arrived as the first card in the Diamond & Pearl base set with artwork by Nakaoka. This is a fairly basic card if we're being honest, with a computer-generated style that hasn't exactly aged well over time. However, there is a certain nostalgic charm to the card which is amplified by all of our shared and undying love for the galaxy foil pattern used in this era's holographic cards.

Wow wow wow. Triumphant featured Legend cards, which saw two cards merge to form one when played horizontally. These were often done in a painterly style to lean into the epic nature of the Legendary or Mythical Pokémon on display. You can see how that worked in this stunning Palkia & Dialga Legend by Shinji Higuchi & Sachiko Eba. Interestingly, this style of combining cards is making a return with the new V-UNION mechanic that will debut in the Pokémon TCG this September in a series of promo boxes. V-UNIONS, though, will see a whopping four cards combine to make one.

Finally, we have a variant on the Full Art EX which we saw toward the end of the Black & White era. This Plasma Blast Full Art Dialga EX by 5ban Graphics showcases a Plasma EX, which simply means that this Dialga belongs to Team Plasma. The blue border and lightning effect here are perfect, accentuating the blue and steely colors used in this Steel/Dragon-type Pokémon's body.