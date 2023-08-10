Posted in: Bethesda Softworks, Games, Quake, Video Games | Tagged: Bethesda Softworks, Quake II, Quake II Enhanced

Bethesda Softworks Surprises Fans With Quake II Enhanced

An unexpected surprise coming out of QuakeCon this week, as Bethesda dropped Quake II Enhanced, available for everyone to play now.

Bethesda Softworks had a surprise for fans during QuakeCon this year, as the company released Quake II Enhanced today! This is basically the complete version of the game that enhanced PC gaming and online multiplayer for years to come, as you're getting everything the original game has with up to 4K and widescreen resolution support. This version contains enhanced models, improved enemy animations and gore for a modern look, improved and restored AI behaviors, as well as enhanced cinematics, dynamic and colored lighting, anti-aliasing, and depth of field. Complete with the original soundtrack by Sonic Mayhem and robust online multiplayer and co-op support. You can read more about it below as the game is now live.

"A brand-new Quake II experience from MachineGames consisting of 28 campaign levels and one multiplayer deathmatch map. In the depths of Strogg space lies the Machine, a singularity capable of collapsing the fabric of reality. Fight across time and space to find the Strogg-Maker, destroy it, and change the destiny of man and machine. Fight the hostile Strogg through the gritty, military sci-fi campaign and expansions in 4-player online or local split-screen co-op, and compete in pure, retro-style combat with support for 16-player (online),*4-player (local split-screen), or *8-player (local split-screen) matches. Bot support for offline and online deathmatch and team deathmatch modes are included. (Supports 4-player local split-screen multiplayer on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PS5. Supports 8-player local split-screen multiplayer on PC and Xbox Series S and X.)"

"Play the campaign and all expansion packs cooperatively or go toe-to-toe in multiplayer matches with your friends regardless of platform. Crossplay is supported among PC (controller-enabled), Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch. Quake II includes both original mission packs: "The Reckoning," featuring 18 campaign levels and seven deathmatch maps, and "Ground Zero," featuring 15 campaign levels and 14 deathmatch maps. Including Mission Pack: The Reckoning and Mission Pack: Ground Zero."

