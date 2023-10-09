Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Novarama, United 1944

United 1944 Releases New Multiplayer Demo For Steam Next Fest

Novarama has released a new demo for Steam Next Fest for United 1944, providing new multiplayer options for you to play through.

Indie game developer and publisher Novarama have released a new demo for United 1944 for Steam Next Fest, giving you a new multiplayer mode to try out. The demo is currently available right now on the game's Steam Page, running from October 9-16, giving you a chance to work with other players as you run through your World War II scenario. Enjoy the latest trailer and info below from the team.

"In the twilight battles of WWII, United 1944 blends the intensity of shooter gameplay with crafting, building, strategy and teamwork. Inspired by late-war guerrilla skirmishes, choose between team-based urban warfare or solo survival in a historically rich setting. A city in ruins is waiting for you, full of places to explore. Infiltrate this no man's land to find resources you can use to craft weapons and gear that will turn the tide of battle. Use and modify the environment to your advantage. With the resources you gathered, build defensive walls, set mines and block streets with barricades to stop the enemy advance. Secure key buildings as advanced outposts to gain territorial advantage. Understand offensive and defensive lanes & discover key lines of sight."

"In United 1944, strategy wins the battle. With a rich, fully explorable city map, your options are endless. Look for resources, explore the city, and set up improvised bases anywhere as you fight for survival. Build, raid, kill, steal, scavenge, and destroy. Experience World War 2 in two different ways: in Domination Mode, join a 16 vs 16 operation to take over the city. Divide roles among team members, set-up bases, control territory, and assault the enemy headquarters. In Survivor Mode, you and up to two other team-mates become soldiers stranded in a ruined city: hide or fight to stay alive, improvise your shelter, and develop your skills until you are rescued. Will you become a survivor of World War 2… or will your bones be buried forever in this city? What will you do in World War II? Who will you become? Choose from 40 new skills. Coordinate with your teammates to define what you can do to give your best. Become a spy at night. A sniper from the rooftops. Set improvised explosive traps and craft medicines to revive fallen teammates. Switch up your roles and weapon load-outs mid-battle. Customize your hero: be a soldier, a resistance member, a civilian. Write your own World War II story."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!