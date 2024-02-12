Posted in: Games, Team17, Video Games | Tagged: Absolutely Games, Classified: France ’44

Classified: France '44 Confirmed For Early March Release

Absolutely Games and Team17 have given Classified: France ’44 a proper release date with a new trailer, as it launches in early March.

Article Summary Classified: France ’44 to launch on March 5, 2024, for PC, PS5, and XSX|S.

A Season Pass is available for $20, with year-long individual DLCs for $6 each.

Strategy game with RPG elements set in WWII, playing as special forces in France.

Features unique morale system, stealth tactics, and a campaign with 15 endings.

Absolutely Games and Team17 confirmed that Classified: France '44 is coming to PC, as well as PS5 and XSX|S, in early March 2024. The World War II strategy title has been set for release on March 5, 2024. What's more, the team revealed the game is getting a Season Pass, which you'll have to purchase separately for $20. If you're not interested in the Pass, you can buy the individual DLC releases that will be coming over the next year for $6 a pop. Enjoy the latest trailer above as we wait for it to arrive in the next few weeks.

Classified: France '44

Classified: France '44 is an original take on turn-based tactics that authentically captures the challenges of World War II firefights. Set deep in the heart of Nazi-occupied France, take charge of the Jedburghs: a group of special forces working with the Resistance. Use an extensive RPG system to build a team of skilled soldiers and experience history first-hand as you fight to define the success of D-Day.

Unique morale system: Every shot counts. Even if it misses, fire wears down enemy forces' morale and can turn the tide in the heat of battle.

Every shot counts. Even if it misses, fire wears down enemy forces' morale and can turn the tide in the heat of battle. Tactical stealth action: Infiltrate enemy positions, set up ambushes, and choose your overwatch targets wisely. Friendly fire can shape the battlefield, so position your squad and pick your marks carefully.

Infiltrate enemy positions, set up ambushes, and choose your overwatch targets wisely. Friendly fire can shape the battlefield, so position your squad and pick your marks carefully. Engaging and replayable campaign: Define the success of the historic 'D-Day' battle with a replayable campaign with 15 different endings. Form a specialist team, court the Resistance factions, aid them in building their strength, and make decisions that lead to game-changing outcomes.

Define the success of the historic 'D-Day' battle with a replayable campaign with 15 different endings. Form a specialist team, court the Resistance factions, aid them in building their strength, and make decisions that lead to game-changing outcomes. Historically authentic gameplay: Mirroring real-world military tactics, missions are a thrilling, varied experience. Use your tactical toolbox of stealth, ambush, morale, and flanking to outwit the enemy and aid the Resistance.

Mirroring real-world military tactics, missions are a thrilling, varied experience. Use your tactical toolbox of stealth, ambush, morale, and flanking to outwit the enemy and aid the Resistance. The Classified System: Built on the 'Classified System,' players can access in-game tools to create their own missions to share with the community.

