Classified: France '44 Confirmed For Early March Release
Absolutely Games and Team17 have given Classified: France ’44 a proper release date with a new trailer, as it launches in early March.
Article Summary
- Classified: France ’44 to launch on March 5, 2024, for PC, PS5, and XSX|S.
- A Season Pass is available for $20, with year-long individual DLCs for $6 each.
- Strategy game with RPG elements set in WWII, playing as special forces in France.
- Features unique morale system, stealth tactics, and a campaign with 15 endings.
Absolutely Games and Team17 confirmed that Classified: France '44 is coming to PC, as well as PS5 and XSX|S, in early March 2024. The World War II strategy title has been set for release on March 5, 2024. What's more, the team revealed the game is getting a Season Pass, which you'll have to purchase separately for $20. If you're not interested in the Pass, you can buy the individual DLC releases that will be coming over the next year for $6 a pop. Enjoy the latest trailer above as we wait for it to arrive in the next few weeks.
Classified: France '44
Classified: France '44 is an original take on turn-based tactics that authentically captures the challenges of World War II firefights. Set deep in the heart of Nazi-occupied France, take charge of the Jedburghs: a group of special forces working with the Resistance. Use an extensive RPG system to build a team of skilled soldiers and experience history first-hand as you fight to define the success of D-Day.
- Unique morale system: Every shot counts. Even if it misses, fire wears down enemy forces' morale and can turn the tide in the heat of battle.
- Tactical stealth action: Infiltrate enemy positions, set up ambushes, and choose your overwatch targets wisely. Friendly fire can shape the battlefield, so position your squad and pick your marks carefully.
- Engaging and replayable campaign: Define the success of the historic 'D-Day' battle with a replayable campaign with 15 different endings. Form a specialist team, court the Resistance factions, aid them in building their strength, and make decisions that lead to game-changing outcomes.
- Historically authentic gameplay: Mirroring real-world military tactics, missions are a thrilling, varied experience. Use your tactical toolbox of stealth, ambush, morale, and flanking to outwit the enemy and aid the Resistance.
- The Classified System: Built on the 'Classified System,' players can access in-game tools to create their own missions to share with the community.