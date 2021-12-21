United Games Reveals The Taito Egret II Mini Cabinet

United Games has announced that they nabbed the exclusive right to produce a new mini arcade cabinet with the Taito Egret II Mini. The cabinet will be released in both North America and Europe, as the home version will be available in different exclusive editions for the Western territories, which will happen sometime in 2022. The console will come with 40 pre-installed games going across the spectrum of well-known titles. Aside from the missing release date, there also is no price-point currently attached to it. We have more info below as we wai to find out more about it.

In addition to the 40 pre-installed games on the console, 10 additional games can be added through an SD card that's included in the Egret II mini Paddle and Trackball Game Expansion Set, coming with Strike Bowling, Arkanoid, Plump Pop and seven other TAITO classics. This adds up to an incredible total of 50 games of various genres, from 1978 to 1997 that will be available with the launch of the Egret II mini! The Egret II mini is a faithful miniaturized version of the original, successful arcade cabinet Taito Egret II, coming with special content and features that make it a 'must have' for gamers: A total of 40 pre-installed games, including classics such as Space Invaders, Lunar Rescue, Bubble Bobble, Darius Gaiden and many more.

5-inch 4:3 rotating screen (1024×768 resolution) for horizontal and vertical alignment and an optimal adaptation to the selected game.

Joystick individually adjustable for each game – easily switch from 8 directions to 4 directions.

HDMI output to play the games also on TV.

Two USB Type-A controller ports for the different Egret II mini controllers (that are sold separately).

Power inlet via USB Type-C port.

SD card slot to add even more games.

Own integrated sound through stereo speakers.

Instruction panel for exchangeable instruction cards.

Special ingame features like: Save states, adjustable lives and rapid fire.