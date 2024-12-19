Posted in: Akupara Games, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Tmesis Studio, Universe For Sale

Universe For Sale Releases For All Three Consoles Today

After being out on PC for just over a year, Akupara Games has released Universe For Sale on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch

Article Summary Explore a sci-fi narrative adventure as Universe For Sale hits Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.

Unravel mysteries in a hand-drawn game set amidst Jupiter's enigmatic clouds and unique characters.

Create unique universes in Lila's ceramic cup within the imaginative world of a space station bazaar.

Immerse yourself in a relaxing soundtrack, enhancing the atmospheric gameplay experience.

Indie game developer Tmesis Studio and publisher Akupara Games have officially released the game Universe For Sale onto consoles this week. If you haven't seen the game before, this is a cool little sci-fi narrative adventure game in which a few different stories intertwine on a space station nestled in the clouds of Jupiter. The game has been out for over a year on Steam, but today you can get it on all three major consoles. Enjoy the latest trailer above!

Universe For Sale

In a bizarre bazaar, there's a worried woman crafting entire universes in the palm of her hand. Universe for Sale is a hand-drawn adventure game set in the dense clouds of Jupiter, where sapient orangutans work as dockhands and mysterious cultists strip the flesh from their bones in order to reach enlightenment. Explore all the nooks and crannies of a ramshackle colony on Jupiter. Rickety tea houses, strange oddity shops, and overworked mechanics garages abound in the picturesque and infamous shantytown that's cropped up around the abandoned mine. Every new face, whether human, simian, skeletal or robotic, has a unique story to tell as they do their best to survive the acid rain pouring down. The nameless master, intrigued by stories of Lila's ability to create universes, finds her on a rainy night to discuss the unique power that she has. For something so awe-inspiring, she explains it like she'd explain how to brew coffee. But it isn't just the master who wants to know more about Lila, who threatens to unravel the mystery at the heart of Universe for Sale. So, choose a cup, find some ingredients and Lila will craft a universe down to your particular specifications. Only question is: You buying?

Hand-drawn Animation – Submerge yourself in an elegant aesthetic experience from veterans of underground European comics.

– Submerge yourself in an elegant aesthetic experience from veterans of underground European comics. Intriguing Mystery – Not all is as it seems on the abandoned mining colony in the clouds of Jupiter. Can you deduce the truth?

– Not all is as it seems on the abandoned mining colony in the clouds of Jupiter. Can you deduce the truth? An Inventive World – Slip through winding alleyways and decrepit slums on your way to meet a kaleidoscopic cast of characters.

– Slip through winding alleyways and decrepit slums on your way to meet a kaleidoscopic cast of characters. A Universe All Your Own – Craft a cosmos in a ceramic cup, making your mark with a unique, imaginative minigame.

– Craft a cosmos in a ceramic cup, making your mark with a unique, imaginative minigame. Relaxing Soundtrack – A chilled-out, original soundtrack from the immensely talented Guglielmo Diana.

