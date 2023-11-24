Posted in: eSports, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Mattel163, UNO, UNO! Mobile

UNO! Mobile Reveals Details For Final 2023 Esports Tournament

UNO! Mobile will hold the grand finale of its esports series, as the Wildcards Series: Community Cup USA & Canada airs on November 30.

Article Summary UNO! Mobile's esports grand finale airs November 30, with $10k prize pool.

16 top players to battle in the Wildcards Series: Community Cup for the USA & Canada.

First UNO! Mobile Esports Champion to win $5,000 and a unique 26-inch trophy.

Live streaming on YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitch, plus in-game rewards.

Mattel163 revealed new details to the UNO! Mobile 2023 esports tournament Grand Finale, set to take place on November 30, 2023. The Wildcards Series: Community Cup USA & Canada will be broadcast live on YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitch, as 16 players will face off for a chance to snag part of the $10k prize pool and tons of rewards within the game. We have more details about the event for you below, as it will run from 7-10 pm ET next Thursday; looking to crown a champion for this year's series.

"This year, over 800,000 players have competed in monthly qualifying tournaments, but only 16 will compete in this wildly unpredictable Annual Finals for a $10,000 USD prize pool in cash. The first-ever Esports Champion of the Year in the USA and Canada will receive a grand cash prize of $5,000 USD and a one-of-a-kind, 26-inch tall trophy! Second place will take home $2,500 USD, with third and fourth place earning a sweet $750 USD each. Players who rank fifth to eighth place will walk away with $250 USD each. Players watching the Annual Finals on the official UNO! Mobile app and social channels also have the opportunity to earn huge in-game rewards worth over $1 million USD. By casting votes from the UNO! Mobile app and entering gift-code giveaways during the watch party, players all over the world can get a piece of the action with wildly unpredictable fun!"

"We are incredibly excited to see all 16 players compete in the Community Cup's Annual Finals and can't wait to crown our first Esports Champion of the Year! UNO! Mobile strives to create an inclusive gaming experience," said Amy Huang, CEO of Mattel163. "We're proud to build up an esports platform for mobile players from all backgrounds. With every tournament held, UNO! Mobile continues to grow and showcase the best esports players in the community!"

