UPLINK 2.0 Will Make A Grand Return Online In Mid-February

After having a successful online event back in August, UPLINK 2.0 will be making a grand return in February 2021. The convention will run completely online from February 21st-22nd, celebrating retro gaming culture with a new lineup of panels, global online tournaments, unique online activations, and a variety of vendor exclusives to be offered only through their website. Not a lot of the details of who will be a part of it have been released, as you can see the plans they have so far below. Hopefully, with five weeks left until it happens, we'll hear about more guests in short order.

This February's guest panelist lineup includes over 50 of the most influential and rising names in gaming culture. Co-headlined by a special discussion by PROJECT COE with former Sega CEO of America Tom Kalinske, and a special 5-year retrospective on the impact of Limited Run Games with co-founder and CEO Josh Fairhurst, this year's programming will feature respected creators, producers, developers, artists, filmmakers, journalists, and professors from across the world in different aspects of gaming culture.

UPLINK 2.0 will also be hosting a variety of online tournaments and gaming experiences through its continued partnership with PARSEC. Through PARSEC's technology, players will be able to access a variety of community and competitive console games with other gamers online from their computer and without the need for original hardware.

Since LI RETRO's first convention in 2015, the exhibitor has grown significantly in size, hosting the NY Tri-state area's largest retro con on an annual basis. In 2018, the exhibitor expanded into the world of tabletop and board games with the LI Tabletop Gaming Expo. With UPLINK, LI RETRO will expand its mission on a nationwide basis in not only producing exceptional and curated gaming experiences, but pushing the medium of gaming forward through the broader awareness and preservation of its history.