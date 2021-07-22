Urban Trial Tricky Deluxe Edition Releases On Pc & Console

Tate Multimedia has officially released Urban Trial Tricky Deluxe Edition this morning for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles. The game had already been released onto Nintendo Switch, now you can snag what is the most complete version of the game on every other console as well as Steam and GOG. You can check out the latest trailer for it down below.

Following a successful run on the Nintendo Switch — where the title won Gold prize in Best Nintendo Switch – Casual Game category at the NYX Game Awards — Urban Trial Tricky is bringing its combo-tastic trick stylings to PC and console in all its 60FPS glory. Each level is filled to the brim with ramps, giant loops, and obstacles that will have players going full send at full speed — even if actually landing the trick doesn't work out every time. Of course, with a delightful variety of customization options available, picking the right helmet for the job will keep all digital Evel Knievels safe from harm and looking good while doing so. You Can't Spell Freestyle Without Style: It's all about expression in Urban Trial Tricky Deluxe Edition, picking the tricks and combos that truly represent your individual style. But more importantly, it's about stacking the craziest amount of tricks in a combo to smoke your friends and show them who really runs the scene!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Urban Trial Tricky Deluxe Edition – Launch Trailer (https://youtu.be/MPhnWPSt7as)