Ursaring Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: January 2022

The Mountains of Power event has brought forth Mega Aerodactyl in Mega Raids and Heatran in Tier Five raids, but that's not it. There is also a rotation of Tier Three raids that, with the right counters, can be defeated by well-prepared solo trainers. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Ursaring as a solo player in Pokémon GO.

Top Ursaring Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Ursaring counters as such:

Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Shadow Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Terrakion: Zen Headbutt, Sacred Sword

Breloom: Counter, Dynamc Punch

Mega Gengar: Sucker Punch, Focus Blast

Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Ursaring with efficiency.

Heracross: Counter, Close Combat

Blaziken: Counter, Focus Blast

Sirfetch'd: Counter, Close Combat

Regigigas: Ground-type Hidden Power, Focus Blast

Toxicroak: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Low Kick: Counter, Focus Blast

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Super Power

Alakazam: Counter, Focus Blast

Virizion: Quick Attack, Sacred Sword

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Ursaring can be defeated by solo trainers, but to do so, you should be sure that you build a team using the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, note that Ursaring is an evolved Pokémon, so it will offer extra Candies when caught. In order to attempt to multiply the number of Teddiursa Candy that you can earn, I'd suggest using a few Pinap Berries for your first throws.

Shiny Odds

Ursaring cannot be encountered in its Shiny form in Pokémon GO. To get a Shiny Ursaring, you must catch and evolve a Shiny Teddiursa.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!