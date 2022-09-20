USC: Counterforce Announced For PC In Q1 2023

Firesquid Games and Angry Cat Studios revealed their latest game today as USC: Counterforce is coming to PC in Q1 2023. This will take you back to late '90s/early '00s versions of tactical squad shooter titles as you'll be taking your team into dangerous sci-fi scenarios where you'll need to breach and clear in some of the most precise ways possible without losing a team member. You can check out a trailer for it below, along with additional info as we wait to see exactly when it will drop, although we are pretty much expecting this one to have an Early Access release date.

Players control a hardened strike team of suited-and-booted commandos tasked with investigating and neutralizing the remainders of an unidentified alien threat on planetary body M-8322. But upon arrival, things don't go according to plan… With a class-free skill system and a multitude of weapons and gadgets to utilize against the alien wave, players must lead their marines through extremely challenging missions across multiple game modes. The demo already showcases the infinite replayability of the finished game with hours of unique challenges. Featuring fully interactable, multi-layered destructible environments, players can leverage terrain and building layouts to maximize their defensive or offensive positions. Coupled with environmental hazards, buildable barricades, and walls that can be destroyed, the tactical possibilities for assaulting or retreating from combat positions are vast. With alien foes also able to execute similar tactics, USC: Counterforce builds on its layers of depth to create a unique, atmospheric experience. Create your ultimate squad to face every situation thanks to our unique class-free skill and progression system; hundreds of weapons & gadgets are available to suit your playstyle

Outsmart aliens in epic fights taking impactful tactical decisions, triggering combos and environmental interactions of all kinds;

Access to massive content at launch: USC:CF offers huge replayability through a fully randomized Campaign, customizable missions, multiple game modes, and local co-op using Steam's Remote Play Together

Experience a genuine space/alien horror fantasy; explore and fight through abandoned bases and mining facilities in a dark, tight, deadly environment, where dangers lurk about in every corner–you must be ready for anything! Head cameras on every marine bring the terror even closer to you!

Discover the truth behind the demise of colony MC83-A, and protect Humankind from an ancient alien threat.