Vaesen Announces New "City of My Nightmares" Expansion

Vaesen has a brand-new expansion on the way next month as they broaden your horizons with the new City of My Nightmares book

Free League Publishing revealed a brand-new expansion coming to their horror TTRPG, Vaesen, as they unveiled City of My Nightmares. This particular book is a full-length campaign in four parts, where the players are invited to the capital to investigate a series of murders. However, things get dark as you become a part of the mystery, leading to the origins of the Society, which threatens to throw the city into chaos. You can learn more about the book below from the team as it will run you $48, set to be released on April 7, 2026.

Vaesen – City of My Nightmares

Did you think you were safe from the vaesen in the crowds and lights of the city? Think again. Unspeakable horrors lurk in the dark alleys, crawl underneath the cobblestone streets, or soar through the twilight skies above.

Set in a Gothic capital, City of My Nightmares unfolds as a four-part campaign for Vaesen. Investigators are drawn into a series of gruesome murders that soon reveal a far deeper conspiracy tied to the origins of the Society itself — one that threatens to plunge the city into chaos. Written by Kiku Pukk Härenstam, City of My Nightmares brings Gothic 19th-century Stockholm to life through richly illustrated locations and atmospheric storytelling. While rooted in Stockholm, the campaign can easily be adapted to other Gothic interpretations of cities such as London or Prague.

A new full-length, four-part campaign set in a Gothic metropolis, starting with a series of grisly murders and leading to a deeper mystery

Expanded lore for Vaesen – Nordic Horror Roleplaying, exploring the origins of the Society, the secretive organization that guides investigators through the hidden world of Vaesen

Vaesen – Nordic Horror Roleplaying, exploring the origins of the Society, the secretive organization that guides investigators through the hidden world of Vaesen A large city map and oversized newspaper handout (format 17 X 22 inches) that enhances investigation and worldbuilding

A beautifully illustrated hardback volume featuring artwork by acclaimed artists Johan Egerkrans and Anton Vitus

