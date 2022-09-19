Valorant Reveals ChronoVoid Skin Line Coming September 21st

Riot Games has revealed a brand new ChronoVoid skin line for Valorant today, as it will arrive in the game on September 21st. You'll be getting some amazing-looking gear that has a special shine to all of it, but as it is with a lot of these additions, it's cosmetic only. You're not getting anything special for having these in your arsenal beyond the fact you're killing players with something awesome looking. What's more, they also have variants that you can earn your way up to with different colors, so your melee options and guns don't have to look silver in chrome; they can also be green, red, and black. As part of the reveal, Riot sent out a Q&A they did with the game's Producer, Victoria Kim, and the game's Art Lead, Stefan Jevremovic, discussing what they intended with the ChronoVoid line.

What were your goals when designing ChronoVoid [for Valorant]?

SJ: The goal was to create a sci-fi weapon with a unique experience. We wanted to show something that could be considered technologically advanced yet luxurious. Inspired by the story of Daedalus and the Minotaur's Labyrinth, the idea was to convey a sense of mystery and power, and of holding a forbidden piece of treasure. We wanted to make a weapon that represented a relic of ancient powers.

What did you take inspiration from/any notable concepts you wanted to convey with ChronoVoid?

VK: Gold. Asgard. Power of the gods. The question was, what if we made the Drips gun skin we had in beta real? Of course, looking at it now, you'd never think to make the connection between the two. But it did start with Norse god-like ambitious beginnings. From that, it evolved into something less ostentatious and more high fashion, luxury, design. We looked into making something that we hadn't done before. Plenty of our previous guns had orb or circular designs at the center, so we asked ourselves, what more can we do? What else can we make? Looking at what we could do with animation and VFX, what we came out with was a moving visual piece that mesmerizes the eye but doesn't distract. Like having a kinetic desk toy, it's both pleasing and satisfying, yet is propelled by a force that is both controlled and yet one that cannot be controlled.

Any unexpected challenges or novelty stories you'd like to share when designing ChronoVoid?

VK: We had a bit of a tough time when it came to animating the weapons because we were trying to do something new. We really wanted to make something that felt smooth and powerful but not distracting. The idea was to make each layer of the orb move independently, and though it did take some time to get right, the end result was something incredible. And when we decided to put VFX on top of that, or rather inside, it made the whole thing even more incredible. In my humble opinion, this skinline is one of the most alluring skins we've ever made, and that's all thanks to the amazing work of this team.