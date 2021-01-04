Valve Reveals The Full 2020 Steam Awards Winners

Over the weekend, Valve Corporation finally released its full list of 2020 Steam Awards winners, as chosen by the players themselves. We have the complete list for you below, and while there are a decent range of modern games that have won awards, you'll forgive us if we chuckle at the idea that CS:GO won an award called "Labor Of Love" on a platform run by its creators.

2020 GAME OF THE YEAR: Red Dead Redemption 2

Maybe it was its immersive gameplay, or its gripping story… its well-crafted characters, immaculate design, or addictive multiplayer. Whatever the reason, the winner of 2020's Game of the Year Award is an instant classic.

2020 VR GAME OF THE YEAR: Half-Life: Alyx

The VR Game of the Year isn't merely masquerading as regular reality. This game improves on reality, taking advantage of the medium of VR and pushing the boundaries of the virtual realm.

2020 LABOR OF LOVE: Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

This game has been out for a while. The team is well past the debut of their creative baby, but being the good parents they are, these devs continue to nurture and support their creation. This game, to this day, is still getting new content after all these years.

2020 BETTER WITH FRIENDS: Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

There are some games out there that just aren't the same when you play by yourself. Maybe you need to have a friend to watch your back. Maybe you need to have a friend that you can stab in their back. Either way, fun is awaiting those who gather friends together play this game.

2020 MOST INNOVATIVE GAMEPLAY: Death Stranding

The designers of this game are at the front lines of creative experimentation, bringing a fresh perspective and brain-breaking surprises. This game delighted, inspired and entertained with newness never played before.

2020 OUTSTANDING STORY-RICH GAME: Red Dead Redemption 2

Some days, only a narrative-heavy game will hit the spot, and this one packs a wallop. It's as gripping as any soap opera, and as well-tuned as a prestige-TV screenplay. Bravissimo — for making us feel things!

2020 BEST GAME YOU SUCK AT: Apex Legends

This is the game that rewards persistence, and is not for the faint of heart. It's the toughest game we've ever loved.

2020 OUTSTANDING VISUAL STYLE: Ori & The Will Of The Wisps

Visual style doesn't aspire to real-world graphical fidelity (though a noble goal in itself)… it describes a distinctive look and feel that suffuses an entire game.

2020 BEST SOUNDTRACK: DOOM Eternal

This unsung hero deserves to be recognized for its outstanding musical score. It's the OST with the MOST!

2020 SIT BACK AND RELAX: The Sims 4

This game is the antidote to a busy day. It's smooth, it's relaxing, it lets your worries melt away. This game is your moment of zen.