Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Poncle, Vampire Crawlers

Vampire Crawlers Releases New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for the game Vampire Crawlers as the developers show off more of the gameplay to this new spinoff title

Article Summary Vampire Crawlers unveils a wild new gameplay trailer showcasing its unique turn-based card system.

Spinoff from Vampire Survivors, the game introduces turbo turn-based, deck-building, and rogue-lite elements.

Players stack powerful combos by playing cards in ascending order, using wildcards to extend effects.

Explore inventive dungeons, uncover treasures, and experience tactical or fast-paced dungeon crawling action.

Indie game developer and publisher Poncle has released a brand-new gameplay trailer for their upcoming title, Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard From Vampire Survivors. As you may recall, this spinoff title was introduced a few weeks ago, providing a different take on the game with an all-new system and mechanics that will have longtime fans experincing something new, while those who didn't get into the original for whatever reason have a different take to try out. The latest trailer shows off more of the gameplay you can expect from the insane iwldcard system they've designed. Enjoy the trailer as we wait to hear more on a release window.

Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard From Vampire Survivors

Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard From Vampire Survivors turns the snowballing thrill of Vampire Survivors into a turbo turn‑based, card‑driven BLOBBER with rogue-lite elements. Build busted decks, explore familiar dungeons from a new perspective, and unleash world‑ending combos. Either take your time and be tactical, or play turns as fast as you humanly can: the outcome is always accurate!

Snowballing, Turn‑Based Carnage : Play cards in ascending mana order to land combos; each step multiplies the next card's effect. Use Wilds to extend the stack and keep going to 10, 20, 30… Can you reach infinite?

: Play cards in ascending mana order to land combos; each step multiplies the next card's effect. Use Wilds to extend the stack and keep going to 10, 20, 30… Can you reach infinite? Pick your pace : Either take your time and be tactical, or play turns as fast as you humanly can: the outcome is always accurate!

: Either take your time and be tactical, or play turns as fast as you humanly can: the outcome is always accurate! Deck-Building : Accumulate experience and level up to gain new cards, headbutt chests for customization gems and power‑ups; chase weapon evolutions and summon survivors to trigger cascade of effects and break the game.

: Accumulate experience and level up to gain new cards, headbutt chests for customization gems and power‑ups; chase weapon evolutions and summon survivors to trigger cascade of effects and break the game. Dungeon Crawling: Explore dungeons packed with something seldom seen in Vampire Survivors: functioning walls. And then all sorts of unique treasures and interactions. Find the shovel to dig into the next floor, that will most likely take place in the clouds!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!