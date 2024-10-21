Posted in: Castlevania, Games, Indie Games, Konami, Video Games | Tagged: Poncle, Vampire Survivors

Vampire Survivors Announces Ode to Castlevania DLC

Poncle and Konami have come together for a special Halloween treat, as Vampire Survivors is getting an Ode to Castlevaina DLC

Play as 20+ classic Castlevania heroes, from Belmonts to Belnades, in an epic battle.

New arsenal: 40+ weapons including whips, spells, and Alucard's legendary gear.

Explore a massive new stage with 30+ music tracks, including iconic Castlevania remixes.

Indie game developer and publisher Poncle has teamed up with Konami for a special DLC for Halloween, as Vampire Survivors is getting an Ode to Castlevania DLC. This is an insanely crazy-packed DLC as they have added nearly every single hero and villain from the franchise into one massive DLC, complete with music and themes from various games across the series and even a nod to items like the animated series. We have the full rundown of the content and the trailer here as it will be released on Halloween, October 31.

Vampire Survivors – Ode to Castlevania

The sun has set on Dracula's iconic castle once more, and as the moon rises a hellish horde of murky Mudmen, ghastly ghosts, and frightening Fleamen take the stage as the battle of good and evil rages under the moonlight. Unleash an arsenal of new Vampire-vanquishing weapons upon these beasts and leave a trail of doom in your wake on your quest to rid the world of the unspeakable terror. Do not be blind to the shadow that looms over you, Survivors, as your quest has only just begun! It's all very serious stuff, so now let's pump up the volume and let's go, this is Castlevania in Vampire Survivors, you haven't survived anything yet!

20+ New characters: What a horrible night to have a curse, especially if you are: The Belmonts, your favorite whip-obsessed family of vampire hunters, including Simon, Richter, Trevor, and even Sonia. The Belnades, Sypha, Yoko and a myriad of legendary witches from throughout the history of the occult clan. Even the likes of Charlotte Aulin and Maria Renard have their spellbooks ready. Other Heroes, not just Jonathan and Charlotte, but Jonathan Morris AND John Morris?! Amazing allies abound, from Shanoa to Eric Lecarde.

40+ New weapons, fighting the forces of evil is hard as hell: Whips – Whole lot of whips. More whips than we can count (it's eight). Spells: elemental magic has finally made its way in Vampire Survivors, offering a wide array of spells inspired by games such as Portrait of Ruin and Harmony of Dissonance. Magic weapons: not any sword, but Alucard's Sword. And Alucard's Spear. Also Alucard's Shield, Alucard's etc. Projectiles: do you remember that time the Morris' were throwing javelins and iron balls? Glyphs: Confodere, Vol Confodere, Melio Confodere, but also plenty of non-Confodere, we swear

A monstrously large Stage Enchanting mysteries and danger await those who enter: The largest map Vampire Survivors has ever seen, stacked with sinister secrets and a bunch of baneful bosses.

30+ New Music Tracks A ridiculous amount of remixes of Castlevania tracks from Vampire Survivors historic composers Daniele Zandara and Filippo Vicarelli, but also from fan-favourite Evelyn Lark and Keygen Church! ♫ Vampire Killer, Bloody Tears, Simon's Theme, Leon's Theme, a lot of themes. ♫ Moonlight Nocturne, Lost Paintings, Dance of Pearls, but like you've never heard them before. ♫ Aquarius, The Beginning, Divine Bloodlines, everything that screams "this is Castlevania". ♫ An Empty Tome, Invitation of a Crazed Moon, Pitch Black Intrusion, so many hits from the more recent entries in the series. ♫ Amber Scenery, Sarabande of Healing, Jaws of a Scorched Earth, and many others you didn't know the title of! On top of that we have borrowed several dozen original tracks from Castlevania games. There is so much music we revamped the music selection panel for the occasion.



