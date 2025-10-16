Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Two Point Museum, Vampire Survivors

Vampire Survivors Has Joined Two Point Museum Today

The world of Vampire Survivors has invaded Two Point Museum as a free update, bringing in some Halloween content to the title

Explore three new Digiverse stages: Mad Forest, Inlaid Library, and Capella Magna.

Iconic Vampire Survivors weapons and relics now serve as new exhibits and employee bonuses.

Customize your museum with themed decor, wallpapers, flooring, and a bundle of new exhibits.

SEGA and Poncle have joined forces for a special crossover as the world of Vampire Survivors has been added to the Two Point Museum collection. Serving as a bit of a Halloween update, you'll see characters and objects from the popular roguelike shoot 'em up appear as part of a free update. Players will have the option to explore three stages in the game's Digiverse map as new Points of Interest. These include the Mad Forest, Inlaid Library, and Capella Magna. You'll do as you normally do int he game and eventually bring back treasures to show off to the paying attendees, while also seeing a few new faces explore the museum grounds. We have more details and a trailer to show it off, as the content is live right now.

Two Point Museum x Vampire Survivors

Vampire Survivors has joined the world of Two Point Museum's Digiverse, giving museum curators a unique way to experience the horror-infused indie classic. Now live as a free update for all Two Point Museum players on Steam, PlayStation and Xbox, Vampire Survivors brings three stages to Two Point Museum's Digiverse map as new Points of Interest: the Mad Forest, Inlaid Library and Capella Magna.

Vampire Survivor's iconic weapons like Spinach and Santa Water have made the journey into Two Point Museum, both as offensive weapons to grant bonuses to museum employees and relics that can go on display to the delight of your Vampire guests (or horror, if it's the Garlic weapon!). There are 10 new exhibits to collect, alongside décor and a bundle of wallpapers and flooring to build your very own take on Vampire Survivor's iconic stages. You might even see Poe Ratcho shuffling his way from the bullet hell indie classic over to your museum in all his pixellated glory…

