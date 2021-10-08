Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt Receives Halloween Update

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt has received a new update today adding in a ton of Halloween content as part of Act 2. While the game is still in Early Access, the team are providing updates to make sure it stays popular while being tested before the full release comes to PC and PS5 later this year. The Act 2 update introduces new story content, daily challenges, more vanity items, and new areas of the map that have yet to be explored. You're also getting new Halloween content and several gameplay improvements including balancing, optimizations, and bug fixes that were addressed by the community. We have more info from the team about what was added below as they wind their way to the official release.

The Plot Thickens – Things are changing in Elysium; Maia is making a move, Kirill is up to something and Omnis, the Nosferatu Primogen, has arrived with a story to tell…

– Things are changing in Elysium; Maia is making a move, Kirill is up to something and Omnis, the Nosferatu Primogen, has arrived with a story to tell… New spooky content – A new quest line has been introduced for Halloween, with plenty of rewards as well as fresh daily quests.

– A new quest line has been introduced for Halloween, with plenty of rewards as well as fresh daily quests. New vanity items – Get into the Halloween mood with new outfits, makeup, and tattoos.

– Get into the Halloween mood with new outfits, makeup, and tattoos. Gameplay improvements – From rebalancing Archetypes and weapons to optimizing climbing mechanics, this update addresses some of the concerns voiced by the Community.

– From rebalancing Archetypes and weapons to optimizing climbing mechanics, this update addresses some of the concerns voiced by the Community. New indoor battle arena – You wanted more indoor areas to fight in – we've listened! The Rudolfinum Concert Hall has now opened its doors. Enjoy brawling within the walls of this beautiful landmark.

"We're extremely excited that the Bloodhunt community is continuing to grow," said Craig Hubbard, Bloodhunt's Game Director. "It's great to see players enjoying the Early Access experience and our take on the Vampire: The Masquerade universe. We want to thank everyone who has joined the fight to become the ultimate vampire and we hope you'll continue to share your feedback, suggestions, and hopes for the future of the game. We're just getting started on this journey and we see the community as a collaborative partner in helping us steer Bloodhunt in the right direction. We're working on plans to further increase transparency and get more involvement from our players, so we hope you'll stay tuned!"

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Bloodhunt – Early Access: Act 2 Trailer (https://youtu.be/EUQKJd-eTDw)