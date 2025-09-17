Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, Video Games | Tagged: the chinese room, Vampire the Masquerade, White Wolf

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Adds Two Clans To Base Game

After getting negative feedback about their DLC plans, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 will add to clans to the main game

Article Summary Lasombra and Toreador clans added to Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 base game after fan feedback

Game launches this October, letting players explore Seattle’s dark vampire politics

Play as Elder vampire Phyre, navigating nine nights filled with intrigue and power struggles

Six playable clans in the base game, each with unique abilities, styles, and gameplay options

After causing a storm of negativity from fans of Vampire: the Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, over DLC content, the game will be getting two more clans added to the base game. Originally, Paradox Interactive, White Wolf, and developer The Chinese Room all revealed that the Lasombra and Toreador clans would not be in the primary game, but instead would be DLC content. This sparked fan outrage over the concept that they would have to pay to have their favorite clans in the game. Well, that decision has been changed, and now both clans will be in the title when it launches on October 21, 2025. For now, you can check out the latest trailer here, giving you a better overview of the game ahead of launch.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 will let players experience nine nights in Seattle as Elder vampire Phyre, navigating the treacherous politics of the Camarilla Court and reclaiming their full vampiric powers. Along the way, Phyre is haunted and guided by the voice of Fabien, a Malkavian detective whose fractured perception of reality offers both insight and unease. The story continues with the Story Packs, each centering on a key Camarilla character from Phyre's journey: Sheriff Benny and Primogen Ysabella. These packs deepen Phyre's story and reveal Seattle's World of Darkness through their eyes, offering fresh insights into their motivations and new angles on the city's hidden power struggles.

Players can choose one of six clans in the base game, each with its own distinct playstyles, outfits, and Disciplines: the rebellious Brujah, blood sorcery masters Tremere, justice-driven Banu Haqim, the persuasive Ventrue, the enthralling Toreador, and the shadow master Lasombra. Players must remain mindful of their surroundings or risk breaking the Masquerade – the absolute law of secrecy that keeps vampire society hidden from humanity.

