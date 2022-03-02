Vampire: The Masquerade Reveals "Cults Of The Blood Gods" Sourcebook

Renegade Game Studios has announced a new sourcebook on the way for Vampire: The Masquerade called Cults Of The Blood Gods. Set to work with 5th Edition of the TTRPG, this book brings about the fan-favorite Clan Hecata, also known as the Clan of Death as an option for both characters and storylines. The book will provide a ton of options for you to work with as they bring about many of the esoteric religions for you to claim to worship, new character backgrounds, providing content as them to be antagonists, and much more.

The book is currently on pre-order at the link above for $45, which for a limited time will also come with a PDF copy of the sourcebook. However, no official release date was provided, so the best guess based on previous releases is we'll see it maybe in the Summer of 2022. You can read the official introduction as well as notes on what's included in the book from Renegade below.

When you have already experienced death, why have faith? If you accept that you and everyone like you is cursed by God, why cling to His word? When you return from the other side as a blood-drinking monster, what purpose serves belief? Kindred build and are drawn to faiths for myriad reasons. The exertion of power over a flock. Satisfying their Hunger and their Beasts. Elevation of the self. Reassurance of the possibility of redemption. A grand plan they forged or that was bestowed upon them by secret masters. While some vampire cults span the globe hiding in plain sight, others are fringe faiths with morbid practices and ancient conspiracies lasting centuries. Others such as the incestuous Clan of Death and the malignant Church of Set — arguably the largest vampire cults of all — believe in a destiny that will enable them to impose their wills on the world of the living and the dead. Whether for power, salvation, or transcendence, all Kindred cults wallow in blood. They shed it in sacrifice, demand it of their followers, and exalt in it in unholy baptisms proclaiming their divine glories. These cults dedicated to blood gods are among the most insidious, damning sects of Kindred, and tonight they approach their apex of power. An in-character breakdown of the rise of esoteric beliefs among theranks of the undead and how faith drives many of the major aspects of vampire culture within Vampire: The Masquerade.

A host of religions — from historic theocracies and globe-spanning conspiracies to fringe cults and mortal beliefs arising in the modernnights — introduced for incorporation into your character backgrounds or as supporting casts and antagonist groups in your chronicles.

The history, structure, and ambitions of the Hecata, the vampire group known as the Clan of Death, as well as a chapter dedicated to playing a vampire among the Necromancers, and the rituals for their signature Discipline: Oblivion.

Guidance on how to use ecclesiastical horror and construct cults in Vampire, making them a vivid backdrop for your own stories, including new coterie styles focused on cult play.

Faith-based story hooks and a full chronicle centered on the activities of the Hecata, involving walking corpses, ghosts, ready-made characters, and the secrets of the most twisted family in the World of Darkness.

New Vampire: The Masquerade Loresheets, Backgrounds, and Predator types for inclusion in your chronicles, encouraging player characters to engage fully with thematerial presented in this book.