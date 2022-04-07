Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Gets New Pre-Order Trailer

Nacon and Cyanide Studio have released a new trailer today for Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong to announce it's now up for pre-order. The narrative RPG will have you playing as three different vampires in Boston's convoluted hierarchy trying to solve a murder case before things escalate into an all-out war. You'll need to use the unique skills that each one possesses to track down leads, discover clues, solve puzzles, and ultimately figure out who is responsible. You can check out the latest trailer below along with more info on the game, as the game will eventually be released on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles on May 19th, 2022.

Mysterious assassins have attacked the Boston Camarilla – a secret society comprising most of the vampires in the city. Galeb Bazory, Emem Louis, and Leysha are tasked by the Prince of the city's Kindred with learning the identity of the attackers as well as the motives underlying the large-scale attack. The orders are simple: infiltrate, investigate and get answers, using supernatural powers if necessary. In this adaptation of the pen and paper game, players of Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong take control of three heroes with their own character sheets. Through their choices, they will shape the stats of their characters.

Using their Skills, it is possible to pick a lock, intimidate an NPC or make more efficient deductions based on hints. The protagonists also have vampiric powers, known as Disciplines, allowing them to reach inaccessible areas, conceal their presence, or foresee potential futures. Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong combines the exploration of a wide variety of environments, skillfully-crafted dialogs, clever puzzles, and a branching story where every choice comes with a consequence. The characters are finely developed and, faithful to the World of Darkness IP, reveal that they are monsters in spite of their human appearance.