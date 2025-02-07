Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Little Bat Games, Vampire Therapist

Vampire Therapist Announces New DLC With Couples Therapy

Vampire Therapist: Couples Therapy has been announced, as the new DLC content brings new stories with vampire pairs having issues

Article Summary Vampire Therapist's new DLC unveils Couples Therapy, focusing on vampire pairs' emotional struggles.

Balance issues between two vampires, expanding storytelling with laughter, history, and therapy techniques.

Explore themes of revolt and duty; ghostly haunts in Leipzig during Bachfest add a thrilling twist.

Guide vampires through psychological struggles using cognitive behavioral therapy for emotional peace.

Indie game developer and publisher Little Bat Games revealed a new DLC coming to Vampire Therapist, as they take the counseling to Couples Therapy. This is basically an expansion of what you're already doing in the game with storytelling, only this time, you now have to balance out the issues between two vampires instead of going to the root issues with a single patient. No release date has been given for the content yet, but we have more info and a trailer here for you to enjoy!

Couples Therapy

This expansion builds on the award-winning blend of comedy, history, and real-life therapy techniques that made Vampire Therapist a critical darling. Players will slip back into the spurred boots of Sam Walls, a reformed cowboy turned accomplished therapist. Sam has his work cut out for him as he seeks to help two vampires, battling with both domestic and personal struggles, as well as social discontentment following their demises during bloody revolutions in France and Iran.

But that's not all! This juicy new helping of content takes place during the annual Bachfest in Leipzig — home of Johann Sebastian Bach— where a ghost of Leipzig haunts the streets. It's Sam's job to track down the troubled soul between therapy sessions. Vampire Therapist: Couples Therapy will explore themes of revolt, duty to humanity, and the complications that can arise from age gaps – hey, what's a couple hundred years when you're in love?

Vampire Therapist

Embark on a journey of healing and discovery in the award-winning Vampire Therapist, where you unravel centuries of emotional turmoil, dispel decades of delusions, and confront the complexities of self-loathing. Utilizing authentic cognitive behavioral therapy techniques, this groundbreaking game invites you to guide vampires from various epochs through their psychological struggles. Experience the transformative power of therapy as you help these timeless beings navigate their psyches and find inner peace.

