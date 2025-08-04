Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: FuRyu Corporation, Varlet

Varlet Drops New Trailer With Confirmed Release Date

Varlet released a new trailer last week,s howing off more of the game and confirming its digital release date and options

Article Summary Varlet confirmed for release on Steam, Nintendo Switch, and PS5 on August 21, 2025.

Standard and Deluxe digital editions available, with bonuses like soundtrack and art book.

Set in Kousei Academy, players navigate relationships through the virtual Johari network.

Dynamic Triad Stats system lets choices shape dialogue, battles, and character morality.

Developer and publisher FuRyu Corporation has confirmed the release date for Varlet with a new trailer, as well as showing off the purchase options. The team revealed the game will be released for Steam, Nintendo Switch, and PS5 on August 21, 2025, as they will offer a Standard Edition for $60 and a Deluxe Edition for $80, both digital. The latter of the two will come with several exclusive digital bonuses, some available at launch and others afterward, including an Art Book and the game's soundtrack. Enjoy the latest trailer!

Varlet

Welcome within the halls of Kousei Academy, the first school to implement the cross-reality, virtual reality network known as "Johari," which is used for everything from finding basic information and making purchases to serving as a social networking and messaging app. The app has resulted in a marked increase in users desire for approval and attention amongst peers, and soon an urban legend begins circulating about users disappearing into otherworldly "Glitches" if those desires grow too strong. And worse yet, monsters inhabiting the "Glitches" are said to replace users in the real world leaving everyone none the wiser.

The protagonist soon discovers that this urban legend is very real and some students have already been replaced by monsters, forcing them to take a stand. As a member of the Student Support Services (SSS), a guild dedicated to solving the academy's troubles, players must guide their friends, strengthen bonds, and fight to protect the school from impending doom. However, navigating these relationships comes with its own challenges – getting too close to multiple people may lead to unexpected consequences.

At the core of Varlet's experience is its dynamic Triad Stats system, which shapes character progression based on player choices. These six distinct attributes are divided between Light and Dark Triad traits, influencing dialogue options and passive battle skills. Light Triad stats emphasize morality, sympathy, and altruism, while Dark Triad stats lean into Machiavellianism, psychopathy, and narcissism. Players will determine their true nature, either as a guiding leader who uplifts and empowers allies in battle or as a ruthless ruler wielding immense power even at a personal cost.

