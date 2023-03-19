Veiled Experts Gets New Gameplay Trailer Ahead Of Final Beta Test Check out the latest trailer for Veiled Experts as Nexon is signing people up to try out the last Beta Test for the game.

Nexon has released a new trailer for Veiled Experts to show off more of the gameplay, as they are taking registrations for their final Beta Test. The trailer gives you what is probably the best look at the combat you'll see to date before it comes out, as you're thrown into the middle of real sessions that players were fighting, going absolutely out to slaughter each other in ever-changing circumstances. You get to see some of the best tactics, weapons, and gadgets in use as you formulate strategies to take out opponents in various modes. Enjoy the trailer below, as you can currently sign up for the last test on the game's Steam page, taking place From March 30th until April 6th.

"Enjoy an advanced version of the much-awaited classic search and destroy mode in Veiled Experts. The tried-and-true search and destroy mode of classic shooters, coupled with round-based shop access, offers even more fun beyond your expectations. Experience the perfect balance of every fun element you can dream of in a shooter. With the magnetic field closing in and the plethora of tactical items and agent abilities that scan for enemy presence, you have to be constantly on the move. The fight is inevitable!"

"You can roll, vault, scale walls, or do whatever else you may want to do to navigate around. The smooth movements maximize the thrill of action as you shoot. Or take down enemies in a flurry of flashy melee attacks. Unique agents with exclusive abilities are at your disposal. How do you like to play? Charge forth for a full assault, provide support for the team, sneak around for recon and sniping, or go for close-quarter combat⁠—anything is possible. Just take your pick and run with it. As the bomb goes off, buildings collapse and ships go down. Any barriers to your field of vision can be taken down. Blow up vehicles near hidden enemies to finish them off. Everything in your surroundings can and will change. Work with your team to modify your strategy in response to the ever-evolving situation on the map. Enrich your gameplay with a variety of tactical gear at your fingertips."