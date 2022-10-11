Vela Games Unveils New IP With Evercore Heroes

Vela Games revealed a brand new video game IP this week as they will be releasing Evercore Heroes as their debut video game. This particular game is a competitive PvE where players compete in teams to show they are the world's best team of heroes, all while mixing elements of MMOs, MOBAs, fantasy gaming, and real-time strategy. Before the game eventually comes out, the team is giving you a chance to try it out as they will be holding a special test period this week from October 13th-16th, which you can sign up for at the link above. In the meantime, here's some additional info on the game.

"In Evercore Heroes, four teams of four compete with each other simultaneously in a brand-new session-based PVE experience. To win, players must power up their heroes, charge their Evercore, and defeat a dangerous boss. The best teams will work together to find the right composition and strategy, balancing tradeoffs between their own power and making the battle more difficult for the other teams. Players will choose from a roster of diverse heroes, each with unique traits and powers, doing battle in a variety of different environments, from frigid forests and snowy peaks to deep jungles and lush, fantastical gardens. The first eight heroes have been revealed today, including:

Shade: Shade is a master assassin, a goal she's worked toward her entire life. Shade jumps in and out of combat, slicing through enemies, dispatching targets, and making quick escapes.

Fyn: Ancient fables tell of a steadfast hero, a living wall who defended all in need. With his power-shield ready, Fyn charges forward, enrages enemies, and protects his teammates from danger.

Zari: Zari is the creator of Solar-Bow Archery. Having taught her signature combat art to legions of Hydris' most adept warriors, Zari combines her abilities to do massive, ranged damage to single targets and small groups of enemies.

Beko: The mysterious Beko is secretly an ancient spirit of rejuvenation. In his lantern, he carries a spark of the Miraluum, the healing light used to protect his teammates with a variety of heal-over-time abilities.

Blink: Blink loves punching so much she made it her career. In addition to punching, Blink specializes in crowd control with abilities that can pull and stun enemies.

Remy: The Bios Expeditionary Corps is used to extreme conditions, but only Remy has the speed, the strength, and the cool head under pressure to wield the bleeding edge of Bios' medical magitech. The speedy Remy runs into the thick of the battle to save teammates with health packs and control abilities.

Lotus: Even though she is next in line for the throne, Lotus broke millennia of tradition by leaving the royal house of Everae to join the other Heroes in their quest to heal the world. The versatile Lotus uses both physical power and magic to keep her team healed within short range while engaging in combat

Even though she is next in line for the throne, Lotus broke millennia of tradition by leaving the royal house of Everae to join the other Heroes in their quest to heal the world. The versatile Lotus uses both physical power and magic to keep her team healed within short range while engaging in combat Cynder: You can find Cynder in Noktra's legendary underground club, the Blue Ember (when he wants to be found). Cynder is all about shutting down large groups of enemies with high magic damage and AoE attacks."