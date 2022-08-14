Venomoth Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: August 2022

The Bug Out! 2022 event is live in Pokémon GO. In addition to bringing forth the release of Chill Drive Genesect in Tier Five Raids and Mega Scizor in Mega Raids, we also have an infestation of bugs in Tier Three raids. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Venomoth, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Venomoth's Shiny rate.

Top Venomoth Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Venomoth counters as such:

Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Mega Charizard Y: Wing Attack, Blast Burn

Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Sky Attack

Mega Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Shadow Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Brave Bird

Shadow Alakazam: Confusion, Psychic

Shadow Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Shadow Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Mega Pidgeot: Gust, Brave Bird

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Venomoth with efficiency.

Hoopa Unbound: Confusion, Psuchic

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat

Moltres: Fire Spin, Sky Attack

Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Hoopa Confined: Confusion, Psychic

Galarian Articuno: Confusion, Brave Bird

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Purified Apex Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

Purified Apex Lugia: Extrasensory, Aeroblast++

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Venomoth can be defeated by solo trainers if you use the correct counters. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, I would suggest either pairing with another trainer or investing Stardust in powerful Pokémon.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, I would suggest using Pinap Berries for your first throws in an attempt to earn extra Caterpie Candy.

Shiny Odds

Venomoth cannot be encountered in its Shiny form. To catch a Shiny Venomoth, you much catch and evolve a Shiny Venonat.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!