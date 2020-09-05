Victini Research & Another Mega Beedrill Quest Found In Pokémon GO

A recent datamine into Niantic's latest update to Pokémon GO has found some items of interest. Porygon's new Community Day move of Tri Attack has been added to the game, along with two new quests… the full text of the upcoming Victini Special Research that will send trainers on a quest to discover this Mythical Psychic/Fire-type Pokémon, and another quest to Mega Evolve Beedrill.

The Poke Miners didn't uncover much about this new Mega Beedrill quest, but the text that they pulled up is fairly direct:

RESOURCE ID: quest_mega_evolve_beedrill

TEXT: Mega Evolve a Beedrill

This follows up on the first Mega Beedrill quest, which has already been released to Pokémon GO trainers. This may be part of Niantic's response to the Mega Evolution backlash, offering players another chance at Mega Beedrill energy.

Then, the datamine uncovered the Victini Special Research, titled "The Feeling of Victory." This quest will last for six pages. The tasks aren't known as of yet, but the uncovered dialogue gives hints as to what certain rewards will be:

RESOURCE ID: global_victini_dialogue_1_0

TEXT: Hey there, %PLAYERNAME%. As you know, I do a lot of research. There are just so many Pokémon to learn about and document! RESOURCE ID: global_victini_dialogue_1_1

TEXT: Recently, I've been investigating Ralts, the Feeling Pokémon, to learn more about how this Pokémon senses people's emotions by using the horns on its head. RESOURCE ID: global_victini_dialogue_1_2

TEXT: It's an amazing ability, don't you think? RESOURCE ID: global_victini_dialogue_1_3

TEXT: I thought studying this Pokémon's unique sensing powers could help me identify the strange feeling that's been stirring inside me these past few weeks. RESOURCE ID: global_victini_dialogue_1_4

TEXT: I've realized, though, that this isn't any ordinary emotion—it's a type of energy! RESOURCE ID: global_victini_dialogue_1_5

TEXT: This mysterious energy is filling me with hope and determination. I feel like I could take on any challenge and be victorious! RESOURCE ID: global_victini_dialogue_1_6

TEXT: I would appreciate your assistance in collecting more information on this strange and fascinating phenomenon. RESOURCE ID: global_victini_dialogue_2_0

TEXT: Thanks for completing the research we needed to get started, %PLAYERNAME%. RESOURCE ID: global_victini_dialogue_2_1

TEXT: While you were catching Pokémon and visiting PokéStops, I started digging through my research and found references to a phenomenon that seems to have a lot in common with what I've been experiencing. RESOURCE ID: global_victini_dialogue_2_2

TEXT: The reports refer to a Mythical Pokémon that shares the infinite energy it creates with others to guarantee victory. RESOURCE ID: global_victini_dialogue_2_3

TEXT: The reports also state that this Pokémon is Psychic- and Fire-type. What an amazing combination! RESOURCE ID: global_victini_dialogue_2_4

TEXT: To get closer to confirming the source of the energy, let's focus our efforts on catching Pokémon that share those same types. RESOURCE ID: global_victini_dialogue_3_0

TEXT: Wonderful work, %PLAYERNAME%. RESOURCE ID: global_victini_dialogue_3_1

TEXT: Thanks to your efforts researching Psychic- and Fire-type Pokémon, we're well on our way to confirming the source of this mysterious energy. RESOURCE ID: global_victini_dialogue_3_2

TEXT: There's many a mystery surrounding our path forward, so I'll keep poring over our research notes. In the meantime, I'd like you to work on becoming better friends with your Pokémon. RESOURCE ID: global_victini_dialogue_3_3

TEXT: As a Trainer, strengthening the bond between you and your Pokémon is an important task that requires a specific set of skills. RESOURCE ID: global_victini_dialogue_3_4

TEXT: To further develop those skills, why don't you try spending time with your buddy? RESOURCE ID: global_victini_dialogue_3_5

TEXT: Successful partnerships take work and dedication, and talented Trainers build lifelong friendships with their Pokémon. RESOURCE ID: global_victini_dialogue_3_6

TEXT: That being said, be sure to spend time with your buddy every day! RESOURCE ID: global_victini_dialogue_4_0

TEXT: You have a wonderful bond with your buddy, Trainer! It's been a treat watching that friendship bloom. Now, though, it's time to focus our efforts on the matter at hand! RESOURCE ID: global_victini_dialogue_4_1

TEXT: After further examination of the research you completed, I'm convinced that the Pokémon we're looking for is Victini, the Victory Pokémon. RESOURCE ID: global_victini_dialogue_4_2

TEXT: Not only would this be consistent with the references to a Psychic- and Fire-type Pokémon, but it would also explain the mysterious surge of energy I've been experiencing. RESOURCE ID: global_victini_dialogue_4_3

TEXT: It's time for you to befriend Victini. Since this Pokémon represents victory, I think winning a few battles might inspire it to come forward! RESOURCE ID: global_victini_dialogue_4_4

TEXT: I've been hearing reports that Team GO Rocket is causing trouble. Battling these troublemakers just might show this Pokémon you're worthy of attention! RESOURCE ID: global_victini_dialogue_4_5

TEXT: Let's see whether some victory will attract the Victory Pokémon! RESOURCE ID: global_victini_dialogue_5_0

TEXT: Absolutely astounding, %PLAYERNAME%! I knew you'd be able to display your powerful bonds and battle prowess to impress the Mythical Pokémon Victini. RESOURCE ID: global_victini_dialogue_5_1

TEXT: It shares the infinite energy it creates when its body overflows with power, so I'm absolutely certain now that the energy I was feeling was coming directly from Victini! RESOURCE ID: global_victini_dialogue_5_2

TEXT: Be sure to use this power wisely, %PLAYERNAME%, as you and Victini take on new challenges. But for now, your hard work calls for a celebration! RESOURCE ID: global_victini_dialogue_5_3

TEXT: Why don't you take a few snapshots with Victini and share your success with fellow Trainers by sending them some Gifts? RESOURCE ID: global_victini_dialogue_6_0

TEXT: Once again, you have helped me uncover a huge discovery. I cannot thank you enough for your time and dedication. RESOURCE ID: global_victini_dialogue_6_1

TEXT: The world of Pokémon is filled with endless discoveries and it isn't everyday we come across a Mythical Pokémon! RESOURCE ID: global_victini_dialogue_6_2

TEXT: I hope that you will take the lessons we learned together through this investigation and apply them to your training. RESOURCE ID: global_victini_dialogue_6_3

TEXT: I'm proud of you, %PLAYERNAME%, and hope you continue to strive to be your very best. Until next time, let's GO!

With this text, we can now gather that the Victini Special Research will require trainers to level up with their Buddies, defeat Team GO Rocket, and catch Psychic-type and Fire-type Pokémon, likely with a Ralts encounter involved. When Niantic makes the official announcement, Bleeding Cool will be there to report.