Victoria 3 Receives Its Monthly Update Video For January

Paradox Interactive has released the latest developer video for Victoria 3 as we get a new monthly update on the game for January. This particular video goes into a greater deep dive over the importance of peace and progress in this era of living, as it is almost essential to be on good terms with everyone while still being able to move forward as a society. You can check out the video in full down below as we wait for an official release date to be announced.

Paradox Development Studio invites you to build your ideal society in the tumult of the exciting and transformative 19th century. Balance the competing interests in your society and earn your place in the sun in Victoria 3, one of the most anticipated games in Paradox's history. Lead dozens of world nations from 1836-1936. Agrarian or Industrial, Traditional or Radical, Peaceful or Expansionist… the choice is yours. Detailed population groups with their own economic needs and political desires. Reform your government and constitution to take advantage of new social innovations, or preserve the stability of your nation by holding fast to tradition in the face of revolutionaries. Research transformative new technology or ideas to improve your national situation.

Expand your industry to take advantage of lucrative goods, taxing the profits to improve national prosperity. Import cheap raw materials to cover your basic needs while finding new markets for your finished goods. Secure vital goods to fuel your advanced economy and control the fate of empires. Balance employing available labor force with the needs for new types of workers. Use your diplomatic wiles to weave a tangled global web of pacts, relations, alliances, and rivalries to secure your diplomatic position on the world stage. Employ threats, military prowess and bluffs to persuade enemies to back down in conflicts. Increase your economic and military strength at the expense of rivals. Accumulate prestige and the respect of your rivals as you build an industrial giant at home or an empire abroad.