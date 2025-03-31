Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Victoria 3

Victoria 3 Releases Expansion Pass 2, Reveals Charters Of Commerce

Victoria 3 has a brand new Expansion Pass out on the market covering several new packs of content, one of which was announced

Article Summary Victoria 3 unveils Expansion Pass 2, promising new content packs.

Charters of Commerce mechanics pack deepens Victoria 3's trade system.

Includes company charters for competitive international trade.

Monopolies and diplomatic treaties add strategic gameplay depth.

Paradox Interactive released a brand new Expansion Pass for Victoria 3 this week and announced a new pack for the title. The pass will cover the next few packs of content for those who want to have everything without paying for each one individually. The packs covered under Expansion Pass 2 will be the Charters of Commerce (Mechanics Pack), National Awakening (Immersion Pack), Iberian Twilight (Immersion Pack), Songs of the Homeland (Music Pack), and the Trade Ships Bonus Pack. Speaking of Charters of Commerce, the team revealed more details about what's to come in that release, as it will launch on June 17.

Victoria 3 – Charters of Commerce

Charters of Commerce is a new mechanics pack for Victoria 3, centered on the role of trade in a century of rapid transformation. Charters of Commerce adds more depth and detail to the trade system, including new interactions with national companies and new diplomatic deals. Charters of Commerce is also the first major piece of content in the Victoria 3 Expansion Pass 2, a bundle of add-ons scheduled for Victoria 3 over the next year.

Company Charters : grant charters to your nation's companies to give them an advantage in the cutthroat game of international trade. Trade Charters let companies trade their manufactured goods on the world market I nvestment Charters allow companies to establish regional headquarters and invest in foreign markets Colony Charters make it possible for companies to govern colonial regions Industry Charters give companies permission to expand their field of business into other types of production.

: grant charters to your nation's companies to give them an advantage in the cutthroat game of international trade. Monopolies : Encourage monopolistic industries in your country, whether it be a highly efficient but costly state monopoly, or a private company monopoly that crowds out competitors in the production of vital goods.

: Encourage monopolistic industries in your country, whether it be a highly efficient but costly state monopoly, or a private company monopoly that crowds out competitors in the production of vital goods. Diplomatic Treaties : Sign new types of diplomatic agreements, including imposing uneven trade deals and setting limits on colonization.

: Sign new types of diplomatic agreements, including imposing uneven trade deals and setting limits on colonization. Prestige Goods: Let successful companies branch out into the production of high quality goods like champagne, establishing your unique cultural imprint on a good type and gaining an edge on your competitors.

