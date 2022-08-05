Victrix Pro FS & Pro FS-12 Arcade Fight Sticks Unveiled

Victrix Pro revealed a new pair of arcade fight sticks during Evo 2022 this weekend, as we're getting the FS and FS-12 models. These two are an overall improvement on previous lines, with two different options that compliment different playstyles. These are both the newest versions of their premium tournament fight line of sticks for both PlayStation and PC, with the FS version here in purple and the FS-12 in white. You'll be able to start pre-orders in person at the Victrix booth at Evo and online starting today, with both models going for $400. We have more info below on each of these.

The Victrix Pro FS is a traditional stick with 8 face buttons and joystick, while the Victrix Pro FS-12 is an all new 12 button style layout. Like its predecessor, the arcade fight stick boasts authentic Sanwa Denshi Parts, and an extremely durable shell made from a single piece of aircraft-grade aluminum featuring an integrated 6.28° wrist slope to help reduce fatigue. Both editions of the arcade fight stick will be available in either purple or white color schemes, and will have a detachable USB-C cable for connection as-well-as a quick-access back panel for easy mods and updates. The officially licensed stick is compatible with PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC, with a built in mode switch. In addition to offering early pre-orders, players who place top 3 in their respective game will receive an exclusive gold edition Pro FS, engraved with the title of the game they competed in. Gold editions of the fight stick are only available exclusively to winners at Evo and will not be sold anywhere outside of the event. Additionally, fans will have the opportunity to bring their own personal Victrix Fight Sticks and have them custom engraved on site.

"The fighting game community has been asking for another Pro FS, and now we're bringing them the most advanced iteration yet along with the all new Pro FS-12 button style stick," said Trevor Lehr, Director of Product Development at Victrix. "We're excited to be able to offer our first early pre-orders at Evo, directly reaching the community that cares most about our products."