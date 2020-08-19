VidCon & YouTube Gaming Announce Mobile Gaming Charity Tournament

VidCon Now along with YouTube Gaming have announced they're holding a special mobile gaming charity tournament this year. According to the announcement, the "Celebration Of Movile Gaming" will be an all-digital event happening on August 27th as a part of YouTube's involvement with the online version of the event, VidCon Now. The two-hour celebration will feature many of YT's prominent mobile gaming creators as they go head-to-head in a marathon-style tournament. The games they will be playing include Brawl Stars, Clash Royale, and PUBG Mobile. Some of the confirmed creators on board will be CWA Ash, Orange Juice Gaming, KairosTime, Medalcore, Her Gaming, Lex Brawl Stars, and host Powerbang Gaming. The players will compete in duos to see who takes home a $50k prize towards a charity of their choice for coronavirus relief. You can read some of the quotes about the tourney below as it will premiere at 2pm EST / 11am PST on August 27th on VidCon's YouTube channel.

"Mobile gaming has grown rapidly over the last couple of years. Gamers can play and enjoy great games on the go, while also being a part of a strong community. The mobile gaming community on YouTube is passionate and bigger than ever. I'm excited to be part of YouTube Gaming's celebration of mobile gaming at VidCon Now along with other beloved content creators all in support of doing some good in the world. It's a unique moment for our community and I'm thrilled to be a part of it," said Powerbang Gaming, YouTube Creator with 1.58M subscribers.

"The gaming landscape has changed with the emergence of mobile gaming. More individuals, across all demographics, now have the ability to play games whenever and wherever," said Orange Juice Gaming, YouTube Gaming Creator with 1.77M subscribers. "One large aspect of gaming is the community that gamers belong to. YouTube has changed gaming as it has allowed individuals to share their experience with likeminded people across the world. Events and tournaments connect passionate players and build strong communities."

"VidCon prides itself on being a true reflection of the always evolving online community. Game streaming and 'let's play' videos have been a staple of online video since the early days of YouTube, and we continue to celebrate top gaming creators and the games they love," said Jim Louderback, VidCon General Manager. "That's why we're so excited to team up with the incredible YouTube Gaming team to bring this compelling and exciting event to our audiences at VidCon Now!"