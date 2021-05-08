Bionik Unveils Several New Next-Gen Console Products

Power Stand for Xbox Series X|S [MSRP $29.99] and PlayStation 5 [MSRP $24.99]: Dual controller charging station for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S controllers. Designed to fit two controllers and features backlit charging indicators for a sleek aesthetic. Power Stand for Xbox includes two high-capacity rechargeable battery packs and covers. A power supply is included with both models for optimum charging.

Chat Mixer [MSRP $24.99]: The Chat Mixer combines game audio from your console with content from an external Bluetooth source. Simply plug the Chat Mixer into any wired headphones, connect to your console's audio output, and pair with a Bluetooth device. Independent volume controls let you customize each audio source from a single accessory. Chat Mixer lets gamers listen to custom playlists and walkthroughs, take phone calls, chat with friends using popular apps like Discord, and more all while playing your favorite games on your console.

Quickshot Pro for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 [MSRP $19.99]: An update to Bionik's best-selling trigger enhancement kit for Dualshock 4 and DualSense controllers, redesigned for easy installation. Quickshot Pro improves reaction time with customizable trigger locks, reducing pull distance for quicker response and giving players a competitive edge in their favorite games. Quickshot Pro also includes an optional extension for your controller's triggers, giving more surface area for control and increased comfort while playing.

Quickshot Pro for XBOX ONE and XBOX X|S [MSRP $19.99]: Two Quickshot Pro controller enhancement models for XBOX Series X|S and Xbox One completely redesigned with sleek styling and a rubberized grip. Quickshot Pro for Xbox consoles improves reaction time with customizable trigger locks, reducing pull distance for quicker response. The switch and lock system has been revamped for better performance and longer life.

Vulkan Plus [MSRP $59.99]: Wireless controller for PC, Android, and VR devices with programmable paddles and detachable phone holder. Paddles can be remapped using the on-controller interface with no additional software required. Control your device up to 30 feet away, supports Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity. Vulkan Plus is ideal for gamers on the go who are looking for a customizable controller made from high-quality components.

Hyper Kit X [MSRP $24.99]: Connect and charge your Xbox Series X|S controllers with ease using a magnetic charging cable and high capacity 1,200mAh battery packs. Hyper Kit X includes two battery packs and features an ergonomic design that does not impede controller use during play. The magnetic cable is ideal for households with kids and animals and will simply disconnect if caught or tripped over.