The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest Part 34: Full Art Vulpix Our spotlight on the art of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield - Silver Tempest continues with one of the main features of the set, Alolan Vulpix.

In November 2022, Pokémon TCG released the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the twelfth set under the Sword & Shield banner, and it adapts the Japanese sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger, with its Trainer Gallery subset adapting cards from VMAX Climax. The Lugia-themed Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me on a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and theorize as to what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with the Full Art section of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest.

This right here is an underrated card. Currently, the Full Art Alolan Vulpix V is valued at just over $10. If this had come out earlier in the Sword & Shield era, before Alternate Arts became all the rage, this one would've been way up there in value compared to where it is now. I'm not complaining, though, as I love to see beautiful chase cards become accessible. This one is particularly gorgeous, with 5ban Graphic's depiction of Alolan Vulpix vibing so beautifully with the silver foil line art used on this card. The blue, green, and touch of rainbow toward the bottom also nicely accentuates the glow of the holofoil, which is something you have to hold the textured card in person to see. Lucky for me, I was fortunate enough to pull an Alolan Vulpix V Full Art in my latest booster box.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through this Lugia and Alolan Vulpix-themed set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Full Art section of this expansion.