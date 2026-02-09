Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bread & Fred, Infogrames, Sand Castles Studio

Bread & Fred Announces Console Release Date

After having been out for two and a half years on PC, Bread & Fred will be making its way to consoles near the end of February

Article Summary Bread & Fred leaps to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles on February 24, 2026.

Play as two penguins in a cooperative climb, swinging and coordinating through icy platforming challenges.

Online co-op, new solo features, extra skins, and updated speedrun mode included in the console version.

Assist options and the original soundtrack make the tricky tundra adventure accessible and entertaining.

Indie game developer Sand Castles Studio and publisher Infogrames have confirmed the console release date for Bread & Fred. The game has already been out on PC for two and a half years, as you and a friend play a couple of penguins working together in a fun platformer title. Now console players will get to experience that joy with all of the updates and extra content released since launch in one title. Enjoy the latest trailer here as it arrives for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on February 24, 2026.

Bread & Fred

Engage in hilarious multiplayer hijinks as Bread & Fred embark on a journey to the top of the mountain. Partner up, anchor down, and slingshot across massive gaps with climbing partners from around the world, with the addition of online co-op now available for peer-to-peer climbing sessions. Swing across massive chasms and cling to walls for dear life while traversing the tricky tundra, and advance from simple slopes to moving platforms, crumbling floors, harsh winds and slippery surfaces on the way to victory. Coordinate movements in perfect harmony, or suffer a frustrating face-plant down to previously-achieved heights.

Decide who will anchor and who will jump with a quick rock-paper-scissors, and countdown to every leap with the convenient "1, 2, 3, Go!" in-game emotes. Looking for a solo experience? Swap out a penguin for Jeff the rock and solo-swing across obstacles. For ice-veined thrill seekers, set records in the Bread & Fred Hall of Fame with the updated speedrun mode that includes suspended play options and quick-restart settings. Explore hard-to-reach areas full of collectibles, and climb in style with the addition of new single-player skins. Can't handle the cold? Ease the icy pain with assist options like infinite jump and checkpoint flags. Faceplant to the chill tunes of the Bread & Fred original soundtrack by Tomás Palazzi, available now on Steam and coming to music streaming services soon.

