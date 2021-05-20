Cyberpunk Action Adventure Game Foreclosed Will Release In August

Merge Games revealed today that they will be releasing their upcoming cyberpunk action title Foreclosed this August. If you're not familiar with the game, this one is going to be a narrative-driven action-adventure game that has been set in a cyberpunk future filled with all sorts of conspiracies. It is up to you to root out the people who abuse their powers against the week and seek redemption for betrayal. The game will be getting both a physical and digital release on August 12th for PC and all three major consoles. Until that time comes, you can check out the latest trailer for the game showing off more of what you'll be doing.

Follow the story of Evan Kapnos in this sleek comic book-styled game as he unravels the conspiracy behind his identity foreclosure. Who is responsible and why? Foreclosed combines the playability of video games with the sleek visual aesthetic of comic books. Fullscreen and comic panel perspectives are seamlessly blended as you move throughout Foreclosed's cyberpunk city, uncovering a gripping conspiracy story. Cutscenes are also interactive and transition smoothly between alternative game-play styles. Slick Cyberpunk Action – Foreclosed is a narrative-driven action-adventure set in a Cyberpunk world filled with action, suspense, and experimental augmentations.

Immersive Narrative – Follow the story of Evan Kapnos, his identity recently Foreclosed, stripped of his job, brain implants, and access to the city Blockchain. He must now escape the city before his identity and implants are auctioned off…

Hi-tech Combat – Modify your Symbiotic Pistol with an assortment of customisations that can be swapped out or even combined. Augmentation Upgrades – Discover and unlock brain implant abilities with an RPG-like skill system