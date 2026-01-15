Posted in: Capcom, Games, Resident Evil, Video Games | Tagged: Resident Evil 9, Resident Evil Requiem

Resident Evil Requiem Reveals More Details During Special Showcase

Capcom held a special showcase livestream this afternoon for Resident Evil Requiem, as they revealed much more about the upcoming chapter in the iconic horror franchise. It lasted about 13 minutes, but we got more info on the story, characters, gameplay, and more. Plus reveals for several cross-promotions, toys, various versions of the release, and other details. Enjoy the video above as the game will be out on February 27.

Resident Evil Requiem – Overview

FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft and Legendary DSO agent Leon Kennedy star as the dual protagonists of Resident Evil Requiem, offering players a unique combination of death-defying action and spine-tingling survival horror. As revealed previously, both protagonists will be playable in first-person perspective for deeper immersion and third-person perspective for more dynamic action, swappable at any point during the game.

Leon Kennedy : Leon, experienced in both hand-to-hand combat and firearms, is investigating a series of suspicious deaths. While navigating this deadly situation, he's able to wield a variety of weapons and execute close-quarters combat maneuvers with the all-new hatchet. Perfect Leon's skills as you time your moves to parry enemy attacks, turn the tables as you attack with a chainsaw seized from an enemy, and pull off exhilarating finishing moves to deliver the final blow.

: Leon, experienced in both hand-to-hand combat and firearms, is investigating a series of suspicious deaths. While navigating this deadly situation, he's able to wield a variety of weapons and execute close-quarters combat maneuvers with the all-new hatchet. Perfect Leon's skills as you time your moves to parry enemy attacks, turn the tables as you attack with a chainsaw seized from an enemy, and pull off exhilarating finishing moves to deliver the final blow. Grace Ashcroft : Grace begins her survival journey in a sanatorium overrun with zombies, requiring fierce judgment when deciding which enemies to fight and which to avoid. Limited resources and carrying capacity force the player to make critical decisions that can mean life or death. Acquiring a special device allows Grace to craft vital items using infected blood, unlocking the opportunity to diversify your attack strategies. The Requiem assault revolver, a special nod to the game's name, is a custom gun boasting immense power and will likely be your last resort for survival. With limited ammo, will you use it right away or save your ammo for the horrors ahead?

: Grace begins her survival journey in a sanatorium overrun with zombies, requiring fierce judgment when deciding which enemies to fight and which to avoid. Limited resources and carrying capacity force the player to make critical decisions that can mean life or death. Acquiring a special device allows Grace to craft vital items using infected blood, unlocking the opportunity to diversify your attack strategies. The Requiem assault revolver, a special nod to the game's name, is a custom gun boasting immense power and will likely be your last resort for survival. With limited ammo, will you use it right away or save your ammo for the horrors ahead? Zombies : The zombies in this game have lost their minds, however some seem fixated on actions from their lives before death. A chef obsessed with cooking, a singer who keeps singing, a janitor who polishes mirrors endlessly…Could you exploit their behaviors to outmaneuver them?

: The zombies in this game have lost their minds, however some seem fixated on actions from their lives before death. A chef obsessed with cooking, a singer who keeps singing, a janitor who polishes mirrors endlessly…Could you exploit their behaviors to outmaneuver them? Elpis : Elpis is the keyword that connects everything: the death of Grace's mother, Alyssa Ashcroft; Grace's own past; and the story connected to Leon. It's up to you, the player, to unravel the mystery that leads to the truth behind the events depicted in Resident Evil Requiem.

: Elpis is the keyword that connects everything: the death of Grace's mother, Alyssa Ashcroft; Grace's own past; and the story connected to Leon. It's up to you, the player, to unravel the mystery that leads to the truth behind the events depicted in Resident Evil Requiem. Difficulty: Players can choose from multiple difficulties when experiencing the horror and action. Casual offers aim assist, plus more forgiving player health and enemy durability. Standard (Classic) heightens the tension, requiring Ink Ribbons for each save while playing as Grace, demanding strategy not only in resource management but also when to save.

