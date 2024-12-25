Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Raw Fury, Video Games | Tagged: Hyper Games, Snufkin: Melody Of Moominvalley

Snufkin: Melody Of Moominvalley Released For PS5 With New DLC

Snufkin: Melody Of Moominvalley is out now on PS5, as the game was also given a new DLC for all platforms at the same time

Indie game developer Hyper Games and publisher Raw Fury have released Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley on PS5 this month with a brand-new DLC. First off, the PS5 version comes with everything all of the other versions already have, including the updates and content released to date, so everyone is on the same page. Meanwhile, the Fuddler's Courtship DLC brings about a new adventure for everyone to experience with its own storyline. We have more details about that content below.

Fuddler's Courtship

Players embark on a brand new pocket-sized adventure filled with wonderful encounters set amongst the striking watercolor visuals of autumn. In this heartfelt novella-like story of romance, newfound friend Fuddler needs a helping hand to express his feelings, and players join Snufkin and his best friend, Moomintroll, on a camping trip deep into the wilds before winter sets in. What should have been a relaxing excursion for two, turns into a chaotic and romantic journey, with many new and old friends.

Snufkin: Melody Of Moominvalley

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley is a story-rich musical adventure game about Snufkin restoring the valley and helping the quirky and memorable characters and critters who call it home. A series of hideous parks have cropped up in Moominvalley, disrupting the landscape and its harmonious nature. As Snufkin, you will distract police officers, pull out signs, and knock over misplaced statues as you vigorously try to restore nature and the inhabitants' homes while putting an end to the industrious Park Keeper's plans. Experience a beautifully crafted and quintessentially Nordic game, brought to life with stories, emotions, and a melancholic atmosphere set in Tove Jansson's vivid and beloved world of Moomin. You are invited to a wholesome experience for every age that combines open-world mechanics with puzzles, stealth, and melodic elements!

Set out on a cozy, story-rich adventure game with a gorgeous storybook art style.

Get the strict Park Keeper and his horrible parks out of Moominvalley with the help of your trusty harmonica, a bit of stealth, and the friends you'll meet along the way.

Meet over 50 charming characters and creatures calling Moominvalley their home.

Experience narrative gameplay and a myriad of charming stories and quests involving beloved characters inspired by Tove Jansson's work.

Explore Moominvalley's open world and solve musical and environmental puzzles along the way to uncover what is happening in the valley.

Immerse yourself in the beautiful soundscape of music and melodies composed in collaboration with Sigur Rós.

