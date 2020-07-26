Walkabout Announces Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart Of The Forest

Indie publisher Walkabout revealed they're working on a new Werewolf game called Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart Of The Forest. This is going to be a totally new narrative adventure game that will be based on the RPG and set completely in the World Of Darkness universe. In the game, you will take on the role of Maia, a young woman looking to uncover her family's history. Along the way, you will encounter a ton of mystery as you arrive at the Białowieża Forest, a forgotten wilderness full of ancient and dangerous secrets. Developed by Different Tales, the game itself will play off the many themes you find in the RPG, and comes with a very unique art style that will set the game apart from other titles created out of the WOD catalog. You can read a couple quotes from the announcement below, as well as check out the reveal trailer for the game. Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart Of The Forest is set to be released sometime in Q4 2020 for PC.

"Heart Of The Forest is one of the few video games that actually represent the traditional pen-and-paper role-playing mechanics. The game assumes the role of the game master and guides us through the adventure. It's one of the best renditions of traditional RPG I've ever seen in gaming," said Piotr Gnyp, Head of BizDev at Walkabout Games and a long-standing fan of tabletop RPGs. "We're excited to be partnering with Different Tales: their unique brand of narrative adventure storytelling fits the World of Darkness perfectly. The story of Maia helps us experience the richness and complexities of the Garou, and gives us a new perspective on their long, savage struggle to protect the world from natural and supernatural disaster," said Sean Greaney, Brand Manager for World of Darkness at Paradox Interactive.