Viewfinder Will Release A Free Demo On Steam Today You can try out a free demo of Viewfinder starting today, giving you a limited experience for the upcoming puzzle platformer.

Thunderful Publishing and developer Sad Owl Studios will be releasing a free demo today for their upcoming puzzle platformer, Viewfinder. The name of the demo is being called Viewfinder Snapshot, and it will be available on Steam as a free download today as part of the Steam Puzzle Fest, which started up today and will be running until May 1st. This demo offers you a chance to experience the mysterious first-person puzzle adventure game in a limited capacity, as they want you to see everything they've done without giving away too much of the game or its plot. But at least you'll be able to see the mind-bending, world-shaping mechanics they have created we have more info on the demo and the main game below as it will be released for PC and as a PS5 console exclusive sometime later in 2023.

"In Viewfinder Snapshot, players will be introduced to Viewfinder's mechanics and play through some fun early-game puzzles where you find photos and start to play with the possibilities of how Viewfinder lets you use them to reshape the world. The demo then fast forwards to a few later levels, where you've got hold of the camera and can take pictures yourself, giving you the opportunity to really start really testing out some of the advanced puzzle mechanics that are possible in the game. There's even a couple unique surprises and easter eggs hidden in the demo for eagle-eyed players to spot! In Viewfinder, Photos, paintings, sketches, screenshots and posters can be placed in the world to become a fabric of its reality, reshaping the environment around you. This unique mechanic delights in the way it plays with perception, evolving in surprising directions that keeps players challenged with every new puzzle they encounter."