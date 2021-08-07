Vince Staples Celebrates Pokémon's 25th Anniversary

The Pokémon Company International has announced three new musical artists joining their yearlong celebration of Pokémon's 25th anniversary. These artists include Vince Staples, Cyn, and ZHU, with Staples and Cyn contributing songs to Pokémon 25: The Red EP, a collection of music with a title inspired by the original games, which was released today. Vince Staples had interesting things to say about the impact of the franchise on his life.

The Pokémon Company International announced these new collaborations on their site. These new releases come on the heels of their work with Katy Perry on her Pikachu-themed music video and Post Malone's 3D animated concert celebrating the anniversary. They wrote:

On the atmospheric, melodic "Got 'Em," Vince Staples faces life's challenges head-on, drawing inspiration from iconic Pokémon characters Mew and Raichu. Staples recently released his self-titled, fourth album out now via Blacksmith Recordings/Motown Records. Garnering positive reviews from Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, NPR Music and NME among others, the LP debuted as the No. 1 Current Rap Album and landed at No. 21 on the Billboard 200 Chart week of release. Staples is also currently working on bringing his dramedy, The Vince Staples Show, to Netflix.

Vince Staples himself added:

"I've always been a fan of Pokémon, so it was particularly special to be asked to take part in this 25th anniversary celebration," said Vince Staples. "I'm excited for people to hear 'Got 'Em,' and hope the song resonates with fans, especially those who grew up with Pokémon like I did."

Music isn't the only way that this iconic franchise is celebrating its first quarter-century. Fans of the video games can look forward to new releases later in the year along with special anniversary content in partner games like Pokémon GO and Masters EX. Along with that, the Trading Card Game will celebrate the anniversary with the release of the highly anticipated set Celebrations in October 2021.