Vindictus Releases New Update With Latest Season Four Chapter

Vindictus got a new update this week for Season Four, as content for Episode 12 - You Were Never Wrong has been added to the game

Nexon has released a brand new update for Vindictus, as the Version 3.27 update brings about a new episode for Season Four. Episode 12 can now be found in the game, going by the title "You Werew Never Wrong," featuring a brand new raid on the Unjust Cathedral, several events, new gear, a new level cap, and more. Wehave the finer details about it all for you below.

Vindictus – Season Four: Episode 12 – You Were Never Wrong

Enticing "Unjust Cathedral" Raid – Season 4 Episode 12 introduces a new raid, 'Unjust Cathedral,' accessible to players level 125 and above.This raid expands the endgame content, offering a fresh test of skill for veteran players.

Season 4 Episode 12 introduces a new raid, 'Unjust Cathedral,' accessible to players level 125 and above.This raid expands the endgame content, offering a fresh test of skill for veteran players. New 'Eriu' Gear Tier and Level Cap Increase – The update also features a new gear tier: the 'Eriu' equipment set. Alongside the new raid, players can acquire materials and recipes from Unjust Cathedral to craft Eriu weapons, helms, shields, focuses and totems. The maximum character level has also been raised from 120 to 125. Moreover, the Eriu set is crafted using existing level 120 gear and requires advanced crafting skills. However, players without the required skills can commission others to craft it for them. Notably, the equipment enhancement system has been revised, allowing certain stats from used gear to be inherited when crafting Eriu items.

The update also features a new gear tier: the 'Eriu' equipment set. Alongside the new raid, players can acquire materials and recipes from Unjust Cathedral to craft Eriu weapons, helms, shields, focuses and totems. The maximum character level has also been raised from 120 to 125. Moreover, the Eriu set is crafted using existing level 120 gear and requires advanced crafting skills. However, players without the required skills can commission others to craft it for them. Notably, the equipment enhancement system has been revised, allowing certain stats from used gear to be inherited when crafting Eriu items.

To celebrate the update, Vindictus is hosting several major in-game events through September 9th. Additional Benefits and Hot Time Events – Players can also enjoy weekday benefits like double AP and 1.5x EXP for completing battles above level 70, as well as weekend perks such as Evil Core +1 and 50% repair fee discounts during special Hot Time events.

