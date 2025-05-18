Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games, Virtua Fighter | Tagged: Virtua Fighter 5, Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O.

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. Will Arrive On Consoles This Year

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. will be coming to all three major consoles later this year, complete with full crossplay including PC

Article Summary Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. hits Switch 2, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S this year with full crossplay support.

Rollback netcode and 4K graphics included for smooth online matches and stunning visuals on all platforms.

Play as 19 unique fighters, customize their look, and battle in classic and online tournament modes.

Experience arcade, rank, training, versus modes, and create leagues for up to 16 players online.

SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio confirmed this past week that Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. will be released for all three major consoles this year. Initially dropped onto PC back in January, those of you who own a Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, or Xbox Series X|S will soon be able to get in on the fighting action, as the game will come with crossplay for all platforms. Complete with rollback netcode support so that anyone can take on any player anywhere in the world. No release date has been given, but for now, you can find more details in the video above as the team discusses what's coming down the pipeline, as well as check out the Virtua Fighter Open Championship happening on May 23 at Combo Breaker 2025.

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O.

Will your Kung-fu be enough?! The legendary fighting series makes its Steam debut with Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O.! Challenge the greatest fighters in the world in the ultimate remaster of the classic 3D fighter,now featuring Rollback netcode support, gorgeous 4K graphics, and all the bone-crunching, martial arts combat of the renowned original. Battle through classic VF modes like Arcade or Rank Match, create your own custom online tournaments and leagues with up to 16 players, or learn from the best in Spectator Mode. Master your fighting style to defeat all challengers in the Fifth World Fighting Tournament and become a Virtua Fighter legend!

The Ultimate Edition of This Legendary Game: Rollback Netcode support, gorgeous 4K visuals with updated high-res textures and more.

Rollback Netcode support, gorgeous 4K visuals with updated high-res textures and more. Custom Combatants: Enter the ring with one of 19 playable characters. Master each of their unique fighting styles and customize them with distinctive costumes and items.

Enter the ring with one of 19 playable characters. Master each of their unique fighting styles and customize them with distinctive costumes and items. The Full Experience: Enjoy the pinnacle of Virtua Fighter as you battle it out across your favorite modes like Rank Match, Arcade, Training, and Versus

Enjoy the pinnacle of Virtua Fighter as you battle it out across your favorite modes like Rank Match, Arcade, Training, and Versus Crush the Competition: Take on challengers from around the world as you compete with up to 16 players in new online modes including Tournaments and League.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!