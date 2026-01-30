Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games, Virtua Fighter | Tagged: Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O., Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage Confirms Switch Launch Date

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2, as the fighting title is set to be released this March

Article Summary Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage launches on Nintendo Switch 2 this March with cross-play support.

Open Beta Test hits Nintendo eShop on February 18, letting players try the network servers and cross-play.

Features rollback netcode, 4K visuals, and 19 customizable fighters, with classic modes and online play.

Battle in tournaments and leagues for up to 16 players—master every style and climb the global ranks.

SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio confirmed this week that Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage will be released for Nintendo Switch 2 this March. This is basically the version that's already out for PC and consoles with a few new additions from all the updates made, with Switch controls, and the ability to play against others on different platforms. Ahead of the launch, there will be a Nintendo Switch 2 Open Beta Test on February 18 starting at 7pm PT, focusing on the network servers and cross-play performance, available on the Nintendo eShop. Enjoy the latest trailer as the game arrives on March 26, 2026.

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage

Will your Kung-fu be enough?! The legendary fighting series makes its Steam debut with Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage! Challenge the greatest fighters in the world in the ultimate remaster of the classic 3D fighter,now featuring Rollback netcode support, gorgeous 4K graphics, and all the bone-crunching, martial arts combat of the renowned original. Battle through classic VF modes like Arcade or Rank Match, create your own custom online tournaments and leagues with up to 16 players, or learn from the best in Spectator Mode. Master your fighting style to defeat all challengers in the Fifth World Fighting Tournament and become a Virtua Fighter legend!

The Ultimate Edition of This Legendary Game: Rollback Netcode support, gorgeous 4K visuals with updated high-res textures and more.

Custom Combatants: Enter the ring with one of 19 playable characters. Master each of their unique fighting styles and customize them with distinctive costumes and items.

The Full Experience: Enjoy the pinnacle of Virtua Fighter as you battle it out across your favorite modes like Rank Match, Arcade, Training, and Versus

Crush the Competition: Take on challengers from around the world as you compete with up to 16 players in new online modes including Tournaments and League.

