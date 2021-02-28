Vision Edge Announces Dinos Reborn Coming In 2022

Vision Edge Entertainment revealed their next game on the way in 2022 as they're bringing Dinos Reborn to PC and console. The game is currently in development by indie developer HardCodeWay, the game has you awakening from a capsule to find dinosaurs everywhere and no idea why. Are you somewhere special? Did you go back in time? Did something happen to the planet? You don't know, but you're now on a quest to find out. You'll need to collect supplies and put together the mystery of how you got here and what the purpose of you being here is. We got more info for you below along with the announcement trailer as we wait to get more info on the game.

In this world, the number of ways you can die and things that can kill you is essentially limitless. Hunger, thirst, fatigue – fail to manage them, and you're gone. The world around you is as dangerous as it is beautiful and mysterious. Exploring vast amounts of the terrain might reveal more wonders and unexpected encounters than you would expect. It's up to you which direction to go next.

You begin on this unknown planet with only your bare hands, sticks, and stones. You need food, water, shelter, fire, medicine, weapons, and many other things if you want to stay alive. The catch – you need to do all of this yourself. Tools will lead you to weapons, weapons to food, food to strength, strength to the ability to build traps, snares, fortifications, shelters, and eventually an entire base. The last will be crucial to your survival, which is your ultimate goal. The rules of this planet are quite simple. Kill or be killed. Hunt or become prey. Eat or be eaten. Here, even the smallest insect can become the cause of your doom. Simultaneously, you will often encounter creatures that will tolerate or even like you. Discovering who is friend versus foe will be one of the most important tasks ahead of you.

Learn how to sneak up on creatures. Analyze their tracks, observe their habits, look for their weak points, and find the best moment to attack. Remember that each animal has a different sense of smell, hearing, and sight. As an experienced hunter, you will be able to hunt at night, but so will the creatures hunting you, so you should be all eyes and ears at all times. Forget about typical stat tables or character development trees. If you want to master a particular skill, you'll need first to learn it the old-fashioned way. That means reading books, tutorials, and notes, as well as observing and repeating the same actions over and over until you start performing them automatically. For reasons unknown to you, the weather here is very unstable. It changes frequently, rapidly, and without any warning. Make sure you make the most of it. Move unnoticed and unheard in heavy rain. Use cloudless days for work. Avoid thick fog as it's easy to get lost in, and beware of thunderstorms that will try to destroy what you have built.