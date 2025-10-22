Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Asobism, Vivid World

Vivid World Announces Early November Launch Date

Vivid World will be released for Steam this November, serving as the sequel to the popular party-building roguelike Vivid Knight

Indie game developer and publisher Asobism has provided a release date for their latest game, Vivid World. Serving as a sequel to Vivid Knight, this is a new party-building roguelike strategy game that takes everything you love from the first game and amplifies it with a run through the Underworld. Enjoy the latest trailer here as the game arrives on November 5, 2025.

Vivid World

Welcome to Vivid World, a vibrant new party-building roguelike auto-battler where your heroes have been transformed into jewels! Experiment with hundreds of possible gem combinations – mixing multiples of the same gem or throwing different gems together to unlock a variety of awesome powers. Characters can even equip all-new orbs to offer even greater tactical choice and depth. Empower your party to take on the Underworld's most dangerous dungeons, and strengthen your bonds with your heroes to unleash their hidden potential.

Explore Challenging Dungeons: Dive deep into the procedurally generated dungeons of the Underworld with your party of heroes with a new and improved battle system.

Strate-GEMs: Build and customize your inventory for maximum synergy in tactical auto-battles, using gems, stickers and perfumes to enhance your party. Harness the strength of individual gems or combine them together to unleash their power!

Jeweled Characters: Your heroes are jewels – which means they can be bought and sold at the jewelry shop! Buy different jewels to use new characters, or buy many of the same jewels to strengthen a single character.

In-Depth Party-Building: Each character belongs to a specific category known as a symbol. When you upgrade a character or build a party with enough of the same symbol, the symbol will activate with new buffs! Plus utilize union skills when characters bond to unleash devastating abilities!

Strategize Together in Co-op: Team up with a friend in co-op multiplayer to devise strategies and conquer challenging dungeons together.

Experience a New Story in a Vivid World: Unravel the secrets of the Underworld in a fun and rewarding game featuring quirky characters and adorable pop-style visuals, making every battle shine like a jewel!

