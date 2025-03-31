Posted in: Blowfish Studios, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Indiesruption, Vlad Circus: Curse Of Asmodeus

Vlad Circus: Curse Of Asmodeus Announced For PC & Consoles

Vlad Circus: Curse Of Asmodeus has been announced, serving as a proper sequel to the horror game Vlad Circus: Descend into Madness

Article Summary Vlad Circus: Curse Of Asmodeus announced as a thrilling sequel and prequel to Descend into Madness.

Play as Josef Petrescu, uncovering dark secrets and battling a curse in Vlad Circus.

Explore parallel timelines and unravel a gripping story in a pixel-art horror adventure.

Face chilling foes and solve puzzles to uncover the sinister truth in San Reno.

Indie game developer Indiesruption and publisher Blowfish Studios have announced a sequel to Vlad Circus: Descend into Madness, as we're getting Vlad Circus: Curse Of Asmodeus. The game has you playing the role of Josef Petrescu, the brother of Vlad Petrescu from the first game, as he confronts his dark past and the curse surrounding him and other performers in a brand-new story. We have more details and the trailer here, as the game doesn't have a release window yet.

Vlad Circus: Curse Of Asmodeus

Descend into the depths of madness and terror in this disturbing pixel-art graphic adventure—a simultaneous prequel and sequel to Vlad Circus: Descend into Madness (2022). Vlad Circus: Curse of Asmodeus draws you into a world of mirrors and shadows where evil lurks in every corner. Explore a haunting universe through the eyes of Josef Petrescu, a man scarred by tragedy who awakens horribly burned, voiceless, and memoryless. As Vlad Petrescu's brother and co-heir to Vlad Circus, Josef embarks on a harrowing journey to uncover the truth behind his past.

Vlad Circus: Curse of Asmodeus pushes horror game storytelling forward with its unique mechanics of navigating parallel timelines. Pass through mirrors to shift between fragmented memories. Each temporal jump uncovers new layers of the story, allowing you to piece together Josef's life and the macabre secret hidden in the old town of San Reno. Interact with a chilling array of characters—from the bizarre inhabitants of the dime museum to the terrifying dwellers of the catacombs. Each encounter will bring you closer to the truth. As you dive deeper into the story, you'll face challenges that test both your wits and survival skills, presented in small doses of action.

At the heart of this nightmare lies Asmodeus, the biblical demon reimagined as an infernal parasite feeding on human sanity. The only way to purge the demon is through fire, torture, and the agonizing death of the body it inhabits. As Josef recovers fragments of his memory, he documents them in his journal, weaving an intricate narrative that keeps you in suspense until the end. Each journal entry is another piece of the puzzle, drawing you closer to the truth behind Vlad Circus, the religious fanatics populating San Reno, and the fearsome Asmodeus.

